Compass Rose is a World of Warcraft mount that resembles a golden disc. It’s available through Hearthstone’s 10th Anniversary event, and fans are curious how to get it.

Bear in mind that you can get Compass Rose only during the Hearthstone anniversary event, and it will become unavailable after March 18 when it comes to a close. After that, Compass Rose will become a legacy mount, and the only way to get it afterward is if it comes back for the next anniversary event or if Blizzard Entertainment features it in Amazon Prime Gaming, Twitch Drops, or the Trading Post. Even if that happens, it won’t be any time soon. So, here’s how to get Compass Rose in Dragonflight.

How to get Compass Rose in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

You can get Compass Rose by entering the portal from Valdrakken, Stormwind, or Orgrimmar that spawn every hour and then defeating the Hearthstone boss. According to WoW players, the drop rate chance is around 10 percent, which is pretty decent for an event exclusive mount.

Players have also reported that you can defeat the boss as many times as you like every day, meaning there’s no lockout. So, you can farm it on the same character without logging into your alts.

Portals can spawn in Valdrakken, Stormwind, or Orgrimmar. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Remember, the portals can spawn in any of the three cities at the point of the hour. So, that means portals spawn at 3pm, 4pm, 5pm, etc. It seems you can enter portals for up to 15 minutes after they spawn. Spawn times of portals are currently bugged, however, so they can appear at different times. Keep your eyes peeled on the Stormwind, Orgrimmar, and Valdrakken maps to ensure you don’t miss it. Blizzard should fix the spawn times soon.

Compass Rose, together with Fiery Hearthsteed, is one of two mounts you can get from the Hearthstone anniversary event.