Hearthstone 2024 WoW promo: How to get the Fiery Hearthsteed in World of Warcraft

Hearthstone is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, and to make the most of the occasion, Blizzard is handing out a new version of a nostalgic World of Warcraft mount from the original release of the card game.

Perhaps the most popular and easy-to-get mount of all time in World of Warcraft is the Hearthsteed. This white-and-blue flying horse mount was first introduced to the game in 2014 and has become a staple of countless players’ mount collections. Now, this month, Hearthstone and WoW are crossing over to award players who log into both games with the Fiery Hearthsteed, a red-black version of the flying Hearthsteed mount that entered WoW with a bang in 2014 when Hearthstone was first released.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting a Fiery Hearthsteed for yourself during the Hearthstone/World of Warcraft crossover anniversary event of 2024.

How to get the Fiery Hearthsteed mount in WoW during Hearthstone‘s anniversary event

The way you receive the Fiery Hearthsteed in WoW is exceptionally similar to the way you got your original Hearthsteed back in 2014. The promo items are earned in the exact same way: All you have to do is log into Hearthstone between March 11 and May 14, and your Fiery Hearthsteed will be waiting for you when you log back into WoW.

As long as you logged into Hearthstone and then came back to World of Warcraft during those dates, you’ll have a Fiery Hearthsteed in your collection.

The Fiery Hearthsteed looks awfully familiar. Screenshot by Dot Esports WoW players should definitely be familiar with this iconic mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also participate in Hearthstone duels across WoW’s capital cities between March 11 and 18. Dueling NPCs in these events will net you rewards, including special minion cards, that will be waiting for you when you log back into Hearthstone.

The Fiery Hearthsteed mount will be available to claim in World of Warcraft (retail only) from March 11 to May 14. Be sure to log into both WoW and Hearthstone between those two dates to claim your new mount. Keep in mind the mount will not be available to WoW Classic or WoW SoD players.