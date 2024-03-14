Hearthstone Card Collection is a special achievement in World of Warcraft Dragonflight for the Hearthstone anniversary event in Patch 10.2.5.
You can easily complete this achievement—just collect Hearthstone cards. But you’re probably struggling to get more cards outside the initial deck you got from the introductory quest. Luckily, I’ll show you how to collect all cards and complete the Hearthstone Card Collection achievement in Dragonflight.
How to complete the Hearthstone Card Collection achievement in WoW Dragonflight – Answered
You’ll complete the Hearthstone Card Collection achievement once you’ve gathered the following cards:
- Abomination
- Ancient of Lore
- Arcane Golem
- Baron Geddon
- Cairne Bloodhoof
- Chillwind Yeti
- Grove Tender
- Hogger
- Preparation
- Righteousness
- Shadow Word: Ruin
- Alley Cat
- Arcane Explosion
- Arcane Shot
- Blessing of Kings
- Charged Devilsaur
- Forbidden Words
- Hand of Protection
- Jive, Insect!
- Pyroblast
- Scarlet Crusader
There are 21 cards in total you need to gather.
You can get eight cards from MC Farala atop the Emerald Enclave in Valdrakken after you complete the introductory quest, but you’ll have to get the rest on your own. You can buy cards from Shady Dealer, but those won’t count as progress. Instead, take down the event boss that spawns from portals in Valdrakken, Orgrimmar, and Stormwind, and loot him. He can drop cards of all qualities and spawns every hour in all three locations.
Remember, cards can only come from the event boss, and there’s no other way to get them. So, you’ll have to grind it out. I recommend logging in minutes before the hour, just to be on the safe side. Each portal has a five minutes long countdown, and you can interact with it after the countdown reaches zero. You can complete it on the same character as many times as you’d like.