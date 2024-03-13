There’s a lot going on during Hearthstone’s 10th birthday celebrations in World of Warcraft—portals, card games, mounts and toys, and more. Shady Dealer is an NPC related to the event, and you’ll need to find him to buy Hearthstone cards.

Even though you’re playing WoW’s version Hearthstone, you still need cards. You get a deck while completing the introductory quests, but you might want more cards, or you might’ve lost your starter deck. Thankfully, Shady Dealer can hook you up with another deck of cards, and you don’t even have to promise you won’t lose it. So, here’s where to find Shady Dealer in Dragonflight.

Where to find Shady Dealer in WoW Dragonflight—Answered

Shady Dealer location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Shady Dealer is on an elevated path in the Emerald Enclave in Valdrakken. He’s on the upper floor, and you need to use a flying mount to reach him. The exact coordinates are 60.8, 59.2.

You’ll find him standing on the edge of a narrow path leading to the platform where one of the event portals spawn. If you face the platform, he’s on your right. Be careful, because he’s standing on the edge and you can fall down if you make a wrong step.

You can buy a Hearthstone Wild Card from the Shady Dealer for 20 silver, which lets you play near a table. Remember, this only gives you five cards. If you want more cards, I suggest you wait for the portals to spawn and defeat the boss. There’s a chance it drops rare cards, and that will surely increase your odds to snag the win.

The Hearthstone anniversary event runs from March 11 to May 14, but you can only play the tournaments until March 18. During the event, you can get various goodies like a 36-slot bag and the Compass Rose mount.