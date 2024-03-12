World of Warcraft is celebrating Hearthstone’s 10th birthday from March 11 to May 14, and of course you can play a round of two of the card game in Azeroth.

As soon as you log in while the event is active, you’ll get a mail inviting you to start the celebration in Valdrakken, and, of course, play WoW’s version of Hearthstone. Many players are rushing to the table without reading the quest or inspecting their bags, and are stuck on the same screen without the cards they need to play the game. So, here’s how to play Hearthstone in WoW.

How to play Hearthstone in World of Warcraft, explained

First off, open your mail and fly to MC Farala at the top of the Emerald Enclave in Valdrakken to start the Play Hearthstone! quest and get your first deck of cards. It’s called the Hearthstone Starter Pack and you’ll find it in your inventory.

You have to open (right-click) the deck to get eight cards. I had to open it twice since it bugged out, so watch out for that. Make sure to use each card separately to add them to your deck. This is very important. I forgot to do this the first time I played and I got smacked. If you don’t have a deck of cards, you can get one from the Shady Dealer in the Emerald Enclave.

This is how the match looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You then need a free table and a partner. Remember, once the table is occupied, you can’t use it and you’ll have to wait until players finish, or you can find a different spot. There are Hearthstone tables in Valdrakken, Stormwind, and Orgrimmar, and near them are spawn portals that let you fight a boss for a chance at a Compass Rose mount.

When you sit at the table, you get a new interface with separate health and mana. You can play Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary cards, and your goal is to reduce enemies’ health to zero before they do that to you. You get more mana each round, and I found that the easiest way to win is to save it up and use Legendary cards, but you’re more than welcome to try different strategies.

For the quest Play Hearthstone! you only need to play five cards (not rounds), and you can do that easily during your first match.