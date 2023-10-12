WoW guild claims world first Kel’Thuzad on Classic Hardcore—but not without a cost

A month and a half after the release of World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore, one guild has defeated Kel’Thuzad, arguably the hardest boss in Naxxramas, and the most challenging raid in Classic.

A guild called Frontier defeated the boss on Oct. 11, which is considered the hardest in WoW Classic. But, despite the incredible achievement, they lost a few members of their raid group, including their raid leader, Ahmpy.

After 7 very long and hardcore weeks, our guild <Frontier> has taken down Hardcore Kel'Thuzad. Huge shoutout to everyone that made this possible and RIP to those that fell along the way. o7 pic.twitter.com/eZbFACJRmH — Matt Morse (StaysafeTV) (@StaySafeWarlock) October 12, 2023

No matter the loss, Frontier made history by becoming the first guild to finish Naxxramas in WoW Classic Hardcore. Off-tank Windroce took over tanking responsibilities when Amphy died and, with the help of the healers, managed to bring the boss down.

Besides Kel’Thuzad, Frontier did an almost eight-hour session on Oct. 11, clearing a number of other bosses in Naxxramas, which allowed them to upgrade some of their gear in preparation for their final opponent.

Death is permanent in WoW Classic Hardcore. Once you slip up and die, there’s no going back to save your character. The mode is beloved by the community, mostly due to the strict playstyle it enforces with its one-life rule. It inspired many old-school WoW players to return to the game, even if a lot of them died in the first couple of hours.

Going through the entirety of Naxxramas without dying sounds like an impossible errand for me, and I’m sure a lot of players would agree. When I think of the raid, I remember the countless times our guild had to respawn or rebuff the whole party as we kept dying to the bosses like flies.

Besides Kel’Thuzad, Frontier have also progressed in other raids. They claimed the world’s first Ragnaros on Sept. 5. At this pace, they could become the first guild in the world to “complete” WoW Classic Hardcore.

