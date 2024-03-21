Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW Dragonflight: Where to find the Irontide Stash on the Forbidden Reach

It's easily the most elusive treasure on the Forbidden Reach.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 11:45 am
Forbidden Reach screenshot of a dragon statue in WoW Dragonflight
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One of the toughest-to-find treasures in all of World of Warcraft is the Irontide Stash, a rare treasure that can be found on the Forbidden Reach. 

The Irontide Stash is needed for the achievement “Treasures of the Forbidden Reach,” which is mandatory for the zone’s meta achievement “You Know How to Reach Me.” These two achievements are crippled by this roadblock of a treasure as it’s very hard to find thanks to its unpredictable spawn rate and variance in spawn location.

If you’ve been stuck on the Irontide Stash on your Forbidden Reach treasures checklist, here’s where you can find the treasure in WoW

Irontide Stash location in WoW Dragonflight Forbidden Reach

The issue with the Irontide Stash is that it’s easily one of the rarest treasures on the Forbidden Reach. Although some treasures have consistency and predictability when it comes to their spawns, there are three different spots on the Forbidden Reach where the Irontide Stash can spawn, and it’s not always guaranteed where the treasure is going to be found (or when it will spawn). 

Irontide Stash locations spawn locations marked with red circles on a WoW Dragonflight Forbidden Reach map
Irontide Pirates (and their elusive stash) can be found in these areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But if you keep in mind that the Irontide Stash can be found in any area of the Forbidden Reach that is inhabited by any Irontide pirates, your choices get narrowed down to just a few spawn points. 

The Irontide Stash can be found mostly in the southeastern section of the Forbidden Reach, along the coasts of the islands immediately in range of the Morqut Islet flight path. A small section in the cutout shore near the Caldera of the Menders in the northern part of the Forbidden Reach is also eligible. To find the treasure, you’ll need to fly between these points and pay close attention to both the ground and your minimap in hopes that you see the chest. 

