WoW Dragonflight: Where to find the Eastern Kingdoms Cup vendor

WoW character riding a black Dragonriding drake on the Dragon Isles
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Eastern Kingdoms Cup is a special event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight where you get to hop on your favorite Dragonriding drake and explore the Eastern Kingdoms from a new perspective. But it isn’t just for the thrill of it—you also get Riders of Azeroth Badges that you can later use to buy goodies from the Eastern Kingdoms Cup vendor.

Just like during the Kalimdor Cup, you can get your hands on Dragonriding drake customizations and thematic Drake Racer’s transmog. For this, you’ll need to earn Riders of Azeroth Badges, and you, of course, get them by completing races. 

Once you have enough badges, here’s where you can find the Eastern Kingdoms Cup vendor in Dragonflight.

Location of the Eastern Kingdoms Cup vendor Maztha in WoW Dragonflight

Map of Valdrakken showing the exact location of Lord Andestrasz
Lord Andestrasz and Maztha are near Rostrum of Transformation. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Together with Lord Andestrasz and the rest of the Riders of Azeroth gang, the Eastern Kingdoms Cup vendor Maztha is at the 26.99, 47.35 coordinates in Valdrakken. She’s on the right of the quest giver Lord Andestrasz.

When you talk to her, you’ll see she’s offering Dragonriding drake customizations and pieces of the Drake Racer’s transmog, with each item costing you from 20 to 50 Riders of Azeroth Badges. She doesn’t offer many goodies, but this is mainly because the Eastern Kingdoms Cup is a limited-time-only event that will end on Oct. 18. 

All Eastern Kingdoms Cup items in WoW Dragonflight

Item nameCostItem description
Windborne Velocidrake: Teal Scales50 Drakewatcher manuscript
Winding Slitherdrake: Curved Nose Horn25 Drakewatcher manuscript
Winding Slitherdrake: Blonde Hair25 Drakewatcher manuscript
Drake Racer’s Helmet20 Helm
Drake Racer’s Shoulderpads20 Shoulders
Drake Racer’s Jersey20 Chest
Drake Racer’s Handwraps20 Hands
Drake Racer’s Belt20 Waist
Drake Racer’s Leggings20 Legs
Drake Racer’s Boots20 Feet
Valdrakken Accord Insignia10 Reputation insignia
