WoW Dragonflight: Where to find the Eastern Kingdoms Cup vendor

The Eastern Kingdoms Cup is a special event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight where you get to hop on your favorite Dragonriding drake and explore the Eastern Kingdoms from a new perspective. But it isn’t just for the thrill of it—you also get Riders of Azeroth Badges that you can later use to buy goodies from the Eastern Kingdoms Cup vendor.

Just like during the Kalimdor Cup, you can get your hands on Dragonriding drake customizations and thematic Drake Racer’s transmog. For this, you’ll need to earn Riders of Azeroth Badges, and you, of course, get them by completing races.

Once you have enough badges, here’s where you can find the Eastern Kingdoms Cup vendor in Dragonflight.

Location of the Eastern Kingdoms Cup vendor Maztha in WoW Dragonflight

Lord Andestrasz and Maztha are near Rostrum of Transformation. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Together with Lord Andestrasz and the rest of the Riders of Azeroth gang, the Eastern Kingdoms Cup vendor Maztha is at the 26.99, 47.35 coordinates in Valdrakken. She’s on the right of the quest giver Lord Andestrasz.

When you talk to her, you’ll see she’s offering Dragonriding drake customizations and pieces of the Drake Racer’s transmog, with each item costing you from 20 to 50 Riders of Azeroth Badges. She doesn’t offer many goodies, but this is mainly because the Eastern Kingdoms Cup is a limited-time-only event that will end on Oct. 18.

All Eastern Kingdoms Cup items in WoW Dragonflight

Item name Cost Item description Windborne Velocidrake: Teal Scales 50 Drakewatcher manuscript Winding Slitherdrake: Curved Nose Horn 25 Drakewatcher manuscript Winding Slitherdrake: Blonde Hair 25 Drakewatcher manuscript Drake Racer’s Helmet 20 Helm Drake Racer’s Shoulderpads 20 Shoulders Drake Racer’s Jersey 20 Chest Drake Racer’s Handwraps 20 Hands Drake Racer’s Belt 20 Waist Drake Racer’s Leggings 20 Legs Drake Racer’s Boots 20 Feet Valdrakken Accord Insignia 10 Reputation insignia

