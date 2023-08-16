WoW Dragonflight: How to get Riders of Azeroth Badges

From Aug. 15 to 28, Blizzard will be running the Kalimdor Cup, a special Dragonriding racing event for adrenaline junkies in World of Warcraft. In total, there are 16 races and for completing them and all Kalimdor Cup quests, you’ll get a new currency called Riders of Azeroth Badges.

Riders of Azeroth Badges are a special currency tied to the Kalimdor Races you can use to purchase Dragonriding drake customizations and Drake Racer’s transmog set. The currency is explicitly tied to the Kalimdor Cup event and once the event comes to a close, these rewards and Riders of Azeroth Badges will no longer be obtainable.

Here’s how you can get Riders of Azeroth Badges.

How to get Riders of Azeroth Badges in WoW Dragonflight

Badges are earned by completing races and quests. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Riders of Azeroth Badges can only be earned during the Kalimdor Cup event by completing the races and quests. You’ll get The Kalimdor Cup’s Introduction quest from Lord Andestrasz which will reward you 10 badges. If you’ve been eyeing some customizations or the full transmog set, you’ll need more of this unique currency and the easiest way to get it is by completing the races.

Just like other Dragonriding races, you can earn a Bronze, Silver, or Gold medal, depending on the time it takes you to complete the race. For each tier, you’ll get one badge, and one race can reward you with up to three Riders of Azeroth Badges. Each race can be completed on Normal, Advanced, and Reversed difficulty and you can earn up to nine badges per track.

During the Kalimdor Cup event, you can earn up to 154 Riders of Azeroth Badges. This should be more than enough to get you a Drake Racer transmog set (140 badges), but you won’t have any left to buy Dragonriding drake customizations. You can, however, complete this event on your alts and then buy everything you missed out on with your main.

About the author