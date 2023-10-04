WoW Dragonflight: Where to find Lord Andestrasz and start the Eastern Kingdoms Cup

Starting Oct. 4, you can take your Dragonriding drake for another spin across Azeroth, and this time you’ll take it to the Eastern Kingdoms Cup. But, before you can start proving your Dragonriding skills, you need to find Lord Andestrasz and start the Eastern Kingdoms Cup.

The Eastern Kingdoms Cup is a limited-time-only event during which you get to prove how skilled you are at Dragonriding and collect Riders of Azeroth Badges that you can later exchange for Dragonriding drake customizations and the Drake Racer’s transmog.

But, before you get your head in the game, let me show you where you can find Lord Andestrasz and start the Eastern Kingdoms Cup.

Location of Lord Andestrasz in WoW Dragonflight

Lord Andestrasz is near the Rostrum of Transformation. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Just like during the Kalimdor Cup, Lord Andestrasz is waiting for you in Valdrakken near the Rostrum of Transformation, at the 26.99, 47.35 coordinates. You’ll find him chilling with other Riders of Azeroth NPCs.

How to start the Eastern Kingdoms Cup in WoW Dragonflight

Once you get to Lord Andestrasz, who’s near the Rostrum of Transformation, talk to him and accept the quest The Eastern Kingdoms Cup Introduction. This quest will task you with flying the following courses:

Ironforge Interceptor

Twilight Terror

Booty Bay Blast

After you fly all these races, go back to Lord Andestrasz and turn in the quest, and in return, you’ll get 10 Riders of Azeroth Badges.

Then, the real challenge begins, because you’re on your own, and you can complete 14 different races on three different difficulties—Normal, Advanced, and Reverse. You can earn a Bronze, Silver, or Gold medal, depending on the time it took you to finish the race. Each completed race will award you Riders of Azeroth Badges, but it’s important to note this event isn’t account-wide and you have to complete it on all your alts, if you want to reap the rewards.

