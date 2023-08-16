All Kalimdor Cup race locations in WoW Dragonflight

Take your Dragonriding drake for a spin on Kalimdor!

Dragonkin NPC standing above Durotar
If you’re tired of farming Mythic+ dungeons or you don’t have much to do once your raid night comes to a close, Kalimdor Cup races are just the right fit for you—adrenaline-packed races and an opportunity to take your Dragonriding drakes for a spin beyond the Dragon Isles.

Kalimdor Cup is a limited-time event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight that works just like all other Dragonriding races, but you can finally take your flying buddy to see Kalimdor. On top of this, you’ll get some unique rewards, achievements, and transmogs if you participate and gather enough Riders of Azeroth Badges.

So, here’s the list of all locations of Kalimdor Cup races in Dragonflight

Locations of all Kalimdor Cup races in Dragonflight

In total, there are 16 Kalimdor Cup races you can enjoy in Dragonflight from Aug. 15 to 28. Each race can be completed on Normal, Advanced, and Reverse difficulty, and will award you different achievements for doing so. Below you’ll find the full list of Kalimdor Cup races, including names of the zones and exact coordinates:

Race nameZoneCoordinates
Ahn’Qiraj CircuitSilithus39.6, 84.2
Ashenvale AmbitAshenvale37.0, 30.6
Azshara Rocketway RideAzshara67.2, 26.2
Desolace DriftDesolace28.1, 63.3
Durotar TourDurotar56.9, 62.9
Felwood FlyoverFelwood58.2, 10.8
Feralas Ruins RambleFeralas64.1, 54.4
Great Divide DiveSouthern Barrens41.4, 13.0
Hyjal HotfootMount Hyjal22.0, 54.3
Nordrassil SpiralMount Hyjal56.7, 27.9
Razorfen RoundaboutSouthern Barrens42.8, 93.1
Thousand Needles ThreadThousand Needles9.7, 17.4
Uldum TourUldum55.8, 44.2
Un’Goro Crater CircuitUn’Goro Crater53.4, 93.1
Webwinder WeaveStonetalon Mountains66.8, 86.8
Winter WanderWinterspring68.8, 68.0

