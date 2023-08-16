All Kalimdor Cup race locations in WoW Dragonflight

If you’re tired of farming Mythic+ dungeons or you don’t have much to do once your raid night comes to a close, Kalimdor Cup races are just the right fit for you—adrenaline-packed races and an opportunity to take your Dragonriding drakes for a spin beyond the Dragon Isles.
Kalimdor Cup is a limited-time event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight that works just like all other Dragonriding races, but you can finally take your flying buddy to see Kalimdor. On top of this, you’ll get some unique rewards, achievements, and transmogs if you participate and gather enough Riders of Azeroth Badges.
So, here’s the list of all locations of Kalimdor Cup races in Dragonflight.
Locations of all Kalimdor Cup races in Dragonflight
In total, there are 16 Kalimdor Cup races you can enjoy in Dragonflight from Aug. 15 to 28. Each race can be completed on Normal, Advanced, and Reverse difficulty, and will award you different achievements for doing so. Below you’ll find the full list of Kalimdor Cup races, including names of the zones and exact coordinates:
|Race name
|Zone
|Coordinates
|Ahn’Qiraj Circuit
|Silithus
|39.6, 84.2
|Ashenvale Ambit
|Ashenvale
|37.0, 30.6
|Azshara Rocketway Ride
|Azshara
|67.2, 26.2
|Desolace Drift
|Desolace
|28.1, 63.3
|Durotar Tour
|Durotar
|56.9, 62.9
|Felwood Flyover
|Felwood
|58.2, 10.8
|Feralas Ruins Ramble
|Feralas
|64.1, 54.4
|Great Divide Dive
|Southern Barrens
|41.4, 13.0
|Hyjal Hotfoot
|Mount Hyjal
|22.0, 54.3
|Nordrassil Spiral
|Mount Hyjal
|56.7, 27.9
|Razorfen Roundabout
|Southern Barrens
|42.8, 93.1
|Thousand Needles Thread
|Thousand Needles
|9.7, 17.4
|Uldum Tour
|Uldum
|55.8, 44.2
|Un’Goro Crater Circuit
|Un’Goro Crater
|53.4, 93.1
|Webwinder Weave
|Stonetalon Mountains
|66.8, 86.8
|Winter Wander
|Winterspring
|68.8, 68.0