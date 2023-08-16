All Kalimdor Cup race locations in WoW Dragonflight

If you’re tired of farming Mythic+ dungeons or you don’t have much to do once your raid night comes to a close, Kalimdor Cup races are just the right fit for you—adrenaline-packed races and an opportunity to take your Dragonriding drakes for a spin beyond the Dragon Isles.

Kalimdor Cup is a limited-time event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight that works just like all other Dragonriding races, but you can finally take your flying buddy to see Kalimdor. On top of this, you’ll get some unique rewards, achievements, and transmogs if you participate and gather enough Riders of Azeroth Badges.

So, here’s the list of all locations of Kalimdor Cup races in Dragonflight.

Locations of all Kalimdor Cup races in Dragonflight

In total, there are 16 Kalimdor Cup races you can enjoy in Dragonflight from Aug. 15 to 28. Each race can be completed on Normal, Advanced, and Reverse difficulty, and will award you different achievements for doing so. Below you’ll find the full list of Kalimdor Cup races, including names of the zones and exact coordinates:

Race name Zone Coordinates Ahn’Qiraj Circuit Silithus 39.6, 84.2 Ashenvale Ambit Ashenvale 37.0, 30.6 Azshara Rocketway Ride Azshara 67.2, 26.2 Desolace Drift Desolace 28.1, 63.3 Durotar Tour Durotar 56.9, 62.9 Felwood Flyover Felwood 58.2, 10.8 Feralas Ruins Ramble Feralas 64.1, 54.4 Great Divide Dive Southern Barrens 41.4, 13.0 Hyjal Hotfoot Mount Hyjal 22.0, 54.3 Nordrassil Spiral Mount Hyjal 56.7, 27.9 Razorfen Roundabout Southern Barrens 42.8, 93.1 Thousand Needles Thread Thousand Needles 9.7, 17.4 Uldum Tour Uldum 55.8, 44.2 Un’Goro Crater Circuit Un’Goro Crater 53.4, 93.1 Webwinder Weave Stonetalon Mountains 66.8, 86.8 Winter Wander Winterspring 68.8, 68.0

