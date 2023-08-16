WoW Dragonflight: Where to find Lord Andestrasz and start the Kalimdor Cup

Lord Andestrasz is the most sought-after NPC during the Kalimdor Cup because he will give you the introductory quest The Kalimdor Cup’s Introduction, give you your first Riders of Azeroth Badges, and sends you straight to Kalimdor to partake in your first races.

The Kalimdor Cup is a special World of Warcraft Dragonflight event that runs from Aug. 15 to 28 and it allows you to take your Dragonriding drakes beyond the Dragon Isles for the first time. During this event, you can take your new and old Dragonriding mounts for a spin in Kalimdor and test your mastery in 16 races. The races can be Normal, Advanced, and Reverse, depending if you’re just here for the ride or you’re looking for a challenge.

Here’s how you can find Lord Andestrasz and start your Kalimdor Cup adventures in WoW Dragonflight.

Where to find Lord Andestrasz in WoW Dragonflight

Lord Andestrasz is near Rostrum of Transformation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Normally, you encounter Lord Andestrasz on the Dragon Isles, offering you various Dragonriding races. But, this time around, the master of Dragonriding is in Valdrakken at the 26.99, 47.35 coordinates, near the Rostrum of Transformation.

How to start the Kalimdor Cup in WoW Dragonflight

Once you reach Lord Andestrasz, talk to him and accept the quest The Kalimdor Cup’s Introduction. This will task you with completing Thousand Needle Thread, Azshara Rocketway Ride, and The Winter Wander.

As the names suggest, you then need to travel to Thousand Needles, Azshara, and Winterfell, and complete the races there. It’s important to note that the races will be available on Normal, Advanced, and Reverse difficulties. I suggest you first try them out on Normal.

After you complete the races, you will get some gold from Lord Andestrasz and Riders of Azeroth Badges. The rewards are worthy of a Dragonrider and include more customizations for your drakes, transmog options, and even Valdrakken reputation Insignia.

