WoW Dragonflight: What is the maximum item level in Patch 10.2?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 introduced a new zone called the Emerald Dream, a raid named Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope, and increased item level drastically. So you’re probably wondering what’s the maximum item level for this patch.

For all of you unfamiliar with the term, item level is a specific number that denotes the strength of the gear you’re wearing. Each item has its own item level, and when you add up all the gear you’re wearing and their levels, you get an item level average. Normally, PvErs ask you to have a specific item level if you want to join their Mythic+ dungeon or raid group, and probably won’t let you in if you don’t meet this requirement.

Here’s the maximum item level you can get in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.

What’s the maximum item level in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2?

The maximum item level in Patch 10.2 is 489. This means you can’t get or upgrade any piece of gear above that level, not even tier sets.

Coming in from Dragonflight season two to three, the item level has increased by a whopping 39 item levels.

The lowest item level that’s tied to Dragonflight Patch 10.2 is 415, and that’s Explorer gear. Luckily even that gear can be upgraded using Flightstones and Dreaming Crests.

There won’t be Dragonflight Patch 10.3. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s possible item level will get increased in updates in 2024, but I can’t guarantee it. Blizzard revealed there will be no Dragonflight Patch 10.3, and players are getting a season four similar to the final season of Shadowlands with Fated raids. It’s not a long shot to say item level will increase further down the road.

It’s also important to note that all upcoming updates will fall under the umbrella of Patch 10.2, and the item level increases shouldn’t be drastic but still noticeable.