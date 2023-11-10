WoW dev lining up new Dragonflight patch schedule as The War Within approaches

Dragonflight will still get some love from Blizzard, even though The War Within is on its way.

Whether you like it nor not, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is slowly drawing to a close, and in 2024, Blizzard will launch a new expansion, The War Within. Even though Dragonflight won’t have a Patch 10.3, this expansion is still set to receive plenty of updates.

In an interview with WoW streamer and content creator Mr. GM on Nov. 9 first noted by Wowhead, production director Michael Bybee and senior game designer Sean McCann revealed Dragonflight will receive updates every eight weeks.

“We know patch cadence is working and players just love getting content. We’re absolutely not going to leave people without anything to do between now and the next expansion. The intent is to have about every eight weeks more content updates coming and we’ll keep doing that until we release the expansion,” Bybee explained.

Unfortunately, they didn’t reveal the exact number of updates Dragonflight will receive in 2024 or what will be in those updates, but at least you know you won’t be bored while you’re waiting for The War Within.

Since the next expansion should release in Nov. 2024, and Patch 10.2 just landed, I’d say we’re looking at roughly five Dragonflight updates next year. Again, this is just my speculation, and Blizzard still hasn’t shared a patch roadmap for 2024, but the odds of this happening are quite high.

On top of this, Dragonflight will have yet another PvE and PvP season that will reset the ladders, and give you a new Mythic+ dungeon pool and new rewards. There won’t be any new zones or questlines in the upcoming patches, but you’ll still have plenty of content to clear and gear to get.

I’m slightly disappointed there won’t be another major patch, but hopefully Blizzard will make the most of the time that Dragonflight has left.