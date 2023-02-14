WoW Dragonflight players share creative ideas for unique Dragonriding customizations

From the day we first stepped foot onto the Dragon Isles on Nov. 28, 2022, we have been conquering the skies with our new Dragonridng drakes. Although we only have four Dragonriding drakes to choose from, they come with heaps of customization options—snouts, eyes, colors, and so much more. Now the World of Warcraft community has obtained every available customization, including the Raszageth one, they’ve brainstormed customization options they’d like to see in the upcoming patches of Dragonflight.

In a post on WoW’s subreddit, the community shared their creative ideas that they’d love to see in the game. A large part of the community agrees that Cloud Serpent Dragonriding would be a neat addition to the game since these mounts are iconic to WoW’s fourth expansion—Mists of Pandaria. Others would love to see Tangled Dreamweaver, the mount that comes with the Heroic and Epic edition of the game, as a Dragonriding mount.

In a different post, the community agreed they’d be more than happy to see old dragon mounts that use the same skeleton as Dragonriding mounts with the ability to soar the skies. So, if Blizzard fulfills our wishes, we’d see Stormdrakes from Legion, Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm, original drakes like Onyxian Drake, and Proto drakes.

And while Blizzard’s at it, the community would be jumping up and down with sheer joy if the company used this as an opportunity to expand Dragonriding to other zones in the game and not limit it to the Dragon Isles only. And since there’s so much time left for us to spend with Dragonflight, our hopes and ideas might become a reality soon.