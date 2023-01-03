World of Warcraft players, above all else, love collecting mounts. No matter if they are tied to achievements, reputations, or time-consuming puzzles, the players simply love increasing the repertoire of their mounts for the sake of having cute dogs, cats, or even frogs as their main means of transportation.

Similar to other expansions, Dragonflight has introduced countless new mounts players can farm, but the mount that caught the eyes of many WoW fans in Tangled Dreamweaver. Designed as a green dragon with leaves-like wings, it can be said that Tangled Dreamweaver more than encapsulates the spirit of the expansion in the form of a mount.

If you’ve been jealously eyeing this mount for months now and want to get your hands on it, here’s how you can get your Tangled Dreamweaver.

How to get Tangled Dreamweaver mount in WoW Dragonflight

Currently, there’s only one known way of obtaining Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount in Dragonflight–by buying it. If you buy either Heroic or Epic Edition of Dragonflight, no matter if it’s on a discount or not, you’ll immediately see this mount in your Collections tab.

Aside from this mount, Heroic Edition will contain Dragonflight, a playable Dracthyr Evoker class and race combination, a level 60 boost, and Murkastrasza pet. On the other hand, Epic Edition will give you Dragonflight, a playable Dracthyr Evoker class and race combination, a level 60 boost, Murkastrasza pet, 30 extra days of game time, Timewalker’s Hearthstone Effect, Diadem of the Spell-Keeper head-slot transmog, Wings of Awakening back-slot transmog in five color variants.

If you’ve already bought the expansion, you can simply upgrade your Base Edition with either Heroic or Epic Edition and only pay the difference in price without having to pay the full price of Dragonflight again. So you’ll need to add only a couple of dollars to get your Tangled Dreamweaver mount.