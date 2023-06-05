While you’re chilling in Zaralek Cavern with Drogbar and Loamm Niffen, Blizzard Entertainment is cooking up Patch 10.1.5 for you to enjoy. Patch 10.1.5 will bring a new Evoker spec, megadungeon Dawn of the Infinite, and Time Rift events, but there are plenty of secrets Blizzard is hiding in Patch 10.1.5 that were leaked.
So far, the Patch 10.1.5 leaks have shown new cosmetics, transmogs, mounts, pets, and traditional features coming to World of Warcraft Dragonflight. But, other than traditional features, WoW players can expect to revisit iconic raid Naxxramas and dungeon Scholomance, and possibly even once again hold historic weapons Frostmourne and Seschenal in their hands.
If you’re as excited about the “timey-wimey” adventures in Patch 10.1.5 as I am, and can’t wait to finally face Galakrond, here’s every hidden gem and leaked feature in Patch 10.1.5.
Does WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 have a release date?
The exact release date of Patch 10.1.5 is still a mystery, but thanks to the patch roadmap we do know that is coming out sometime in the summer of 2023. Patch 10.1 rolled out on May 2 and we’ll likely spend a few months without any fresh content before we can dive deep into Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon and new Evoker spec.
WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 leaks class changes, new transmogs, mounts, and appearances
Iconic WoW characters take on form in Patch 10.1.5
Patch 10.1.5, otherwise known as Fractures in Time, will destabilize our current timeline and precisely because of that, we’ll see alternate versions of favorite WoW characters like Uther, Vereesa Windrunner, and even Varian Wrynn himself.
All these characters will most likely make an appearance during the Time Rift events or in the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon. Although this won’t have any impact on WoW lore, it’s interesting to see how differently WoW history could have looked.
Warlock pets are getting a makeover in Patch 10.1.5
After spending almost two decades wearing the same old colors and armor, Warlock pets are getting a handful of new customizations. Warlock players will get a new quest called “Beginning Impositions” as soon as Patch 10.1.5 lands on live servers, unlocking Imp customizations. All demon pets will be customizable at the Barbershop in any major city.
Dragonriding drakes will spread their wings over Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms and Outland, and get more customization options
Until Patch 10.1.5, Dragonriding will be a Dragon Isles-only feature, but Dragonriding drakes will spread their wings beyond the Dragon Isles and head straight for Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms, and Outland in the form of new Dragonriding races.
On top of this, Dragonriding drakes will get new shiny customizations.
New toys and pets to play with in Patch 10.1.5
New and old transmog options in Patch 10.1.5
New mounts in Patch 10.1.5
So, from the new event to new Evoker spec and megadungeon, Patch 10.1.5 will keep you busy farming and exploring the new content. Besides, Dragonflight season two isn’t going anywhere, so I’ll be busy grinding my Raider.IO score and Solo Shuffle rating as well as Trader’s Tender for those sweet Royal Swarmer and Cindermane Charger mounts.