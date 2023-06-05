While you’re chilling in Zaralek Cavern with Drogbar and Loamm Niffen, Blizzard Entertainment is cooking up Patch 10.1.5 for you to enjoy. Patch 10.1.5 will bring a new Evoker spec, megadungeon Dawn of the Infinite, and Time Rift events, but there are plenty of secrets Blizzard is hiding in Patch 10.1.5 that were leaked.

So far, the Patch 10.1.5 leaks have shown new cosmetics, transmogs, mounts, pets, and traditional features coming to World of Warcraft Dragonflight. But, other than traditional features, WoW players can expect to revisit iconic raid Naxxramas and dungeon Scholomance, and possibly even once again hold historic weapons Frostmourne and Seschenal in their hands.

If you’re as excited about the “timey-wimey” adventures in Patch 10.1.5 as I am, and can’t wait to finally face Galakrond, here’s every hidden gem and leaked feature in Patch 10.1.5.

Does WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 have a release date?

WoW Dragonflight will have six patches in 2023. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The exact release date of Patch 10.1.5 is still a mystery, but thanks to the patch roadmap we do know that is coming out sometime in the summer of 2023. Patch 10.1 rolled out on May 2 and we’ll likely spend a few months without any fresh content before we can dive deep into Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon and new Evoker spec.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 leaks class changes, new transmogs, mounts, and appearances

Iconic WoW characters take on form in Patch 10.1.5

Keeper Tyr is making an appearance in Dawn of the Infinite. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Patch 10.1.5, otherwise known as Fractures in Time, will destabilize our current timeline and precisely because of that, we’ll see alternate versions of favorite WoW characters like Uther, Vereesa Windrunner, and even Varian Wrynn himself.

All these characters will most likely make an appearance during the Time Rift events or in the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon. Although this won’t have any impact on WoW lore, it’s interesting to see how differently WoW history could have looked.

Several prominent NPCs have gotten new alternate universe undead models and intriguing titles on the 10.1.5 PTR.

Several new models have appeared on the Dragonflight Patch 10.1 PTR, featuring the alternate universe forces of the Great Glorious Alliance and the Blood Horde!

We've discovered a new Grommash Hellscream model on the Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 PTR! Featured in the Dawn of the Infinite mega-dungeon, it showcases his fel-corrupted, green-skinned version from the Warcraft III timeline.

Iridikon and Vyranoth are receiving new models for the upcoming Dawn of the Infinite mega dungeon from Patch 10.1.5

Patch 10.1.5 will see players learning more about the Infinite Dragonflight and Chromie Time, will we have Morchie Time too?

Patch 10.1.5 introduces Infinite-Chromie with a questline taking us into the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon. In this questline, we meet multiple alternate-timeline Chromies, including Morchie!

Warlock pets are getting a makeover in Patch 10.1.5

Warlocks can summon demon pets. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After spending almost two decades wearing the same old colors and armor, Warlock pets are getting a handful of new customizations. Warlock players will get a new quest called “Beginning Impositions” as soon as Patch 10.1.5 lands on live servers, unlocking Imp customizations. All demon pets will be customizable at the Barbershop in any major city.

Warlocks will be able to customize their demons in Patch 10.1.5! We datamined some of the new Imp customizations that will be available in the new patch.

Warlock players, do you plan on changing your demons?



Warlocks will be able to customize their demons in Patch 10.1.5! We datamined some of the new Imp customizations that will be available in the new patch.

Warlock players, do you plan on changing your demons?

Dragonriding drakes will spread their wings over Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms and Outland, and get more customization options

Dragonriding drakes are getting more customizations. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Until Patch 10.1.5, Dragonriding will be a Dragon Isles-only feature, but Dragonriding drakes will spread their wings beyond the Dragon Isles and head straight for Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms, and Outland in the form of new Dragonriding races.

With Patch 10.1.5, Blizzard seems to be preparing to enable Dragonriding to be used in the Old World with the new Flight Styles mechanic and more mounts receiving Dragonriding animations.

On the latest Patch 10.1.5 PTR build, the Kalimdor Grand Prix is available for testing! This is a limited world event that brings Dragonriding races to many Kalimdor zones.

ICYMI: Blizzard had announced that they are indeed working on Dragonriding outside of the Dragon Isles and broadening the set of mounts that can Dragonride!

We've found several new strings suggesting that Dragonriding will be coming to Outland in the form of another special racing event!

Several new achievements in this week's Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 PTR build indicate that Dragonriding races are also coming to the Eastern Kingdoms!

On top of this, Dragonriding drakes will get new shiny customizations.

Today's Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 update includes several new Infinite Dragonflight customizations for Dragonriding mounts! With these options, our drakes can adopt the distinct black and blue pattern of the corrupted followers of Murozond.

New toys and pets to play with in Patch 10.1.5

Alulgultasza de Urgl-Blalul <Queen of the… Murloc… Dragons?> We datamined some interesting characters from various time lines!

We've found a handful of new Pet models on the Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 PTR, including a celestial fox wyvern, Azmerloth Gul'dan, and adorable baby infernals!

This cute but deadly looking bat appears oddly reminiscent of N'Zoth, but that has to be a coincidence, because there are no Old Gods in Dragonflight… right?

Is it a hat, is it a pet? Both? I don't know, but I want it!

Pepe has come to Dragonflight, in the form of three adorable new costumes including Alexstrasza and Tuskarr Pepe!

New and old transmog options in Patch 10.1.5

This week's Patch 10.1.5 PTR build added Infinite & Bronze Dragonflight variants of the Zaralek Cavern outdoor weapon!

In the latest round of Patch 10.1.5 datamining, we've discovered a slough of new icons including icons for the Paracausal Fragment Trinkets.

Many no longer obtainable appearances from Naxxramas are being made available again in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, using Ancient Plans similar to the return of Zul'Gurub cosmetics!

In the most recent 10.1.5 PTR build, we've datamined a new series of Gnomish helmets or 'Thinking Caps' that have a unique tinker design with gauges, lightbulbs, cogs, goggles, and more.

New mounts in Patch 10.1.5

Any Felskorn enjoyers?



Any Felskorn enjoyers?

Patch 10.1.5 adds a new fel-colored variant of the Valarjar Drake mount!

One of the new mounts coming with Patch 10.1.5 is a blue version of the Iron Juggernaut mount from Siege of Orgrimmar!

So, from the new event to new Evoker spec and megadungeon, Patch 10.1.5 will keep you busy farming and exploring the new content. Besides, Dragonflight season two isn’t going anywhere, so I’ll be busy grinding my Raider.IO score and Solo Shuffle rating as well as Trader’s Tender for those sweet Royal Swarmer and Cindermane Charger mounts.

