WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete the Claws of Concern quest

Claws of Concern is one of the more confusing quests in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, but there’s an easy way to complete it.

This world quest asks you to rescue six Moonkin Hatchlings and defeat 12 Podling or Umbraclaw. It’s also tied to the Friends in Feather achievement, which grants you the pet Blueloo. Claws of Concern is up for three days and it should come back in the world quest rotation 16 days later.

Here’s how you can start and complete the Claws of Concern quest in Dragonflight.

How to start the Claws of Concern quest in WoW Dragonflight

Location of the Claws of Concern world quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

To start the Claws of Concern quest, fly to the 37,67 coordinates in the Emerald Dream and the quest will automatically start for you. You don’t have to pick up any quests or turn them in—this is all done automatically with world quests.

How to complete the Claws of Concern quest in WoW Dragonflight

Moonkin Hatchlings are located in this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

To complete the Claws of Concern, rescue six Moonkin Hatchlings and defeat 12 Podling or Umbraclaw. Both will be scattered around the area and while enemy NPCs can be easily spotted and don’t have fixed spawn locations, Moonkin Hatchlings spawn at these coordinates:

Chickle and Squawkle- 36.16, 70.95

Meep and Moonbeam- 36.05, 69.50

Owlington- 37.42, 72.25

Hops- 37.68, 73.32

Wingnut / Squeaky / Tickles- 38.17, 68.43

Peanut- 37.37, 68.50

Bumbletweet- 38.78, 66.07

Beaks- 37.26, 65.76

Feets- 38.36, 69.54

Giblet- 36.19, 67.16

Snoozle and Fruffles- 38.85, 71.55

Eugene- 36.91 62.41

Fuzz- 38.61, 63.58

If you’re doing the achievement, you can opt to do this in a raid group or with three different characters, and you’ll get your pet in one go.

Rewards for completing the Claws of Concern quest in WoW Dragonflight