WoW Dragonflight: How to complete the Friends in Feathers achievement

If you’re on the hunt for World of Warcraft Dragonflight pets, you definitely need to complete the Friends in Feathers achievement. It gives you one of the best pets in the game—Blueloo.

The Friends in Feathers achievement is tied to the world quest Claws of Concern, which tasks you with collecting six Moonkin Hatchlings and defeating 12 Podling or Umbraclaw. But you need to rescue 18 Moonkin Hatchlings for the achievement. Normally, world quests in the Emerald Dream are up for three days and won’t come back in rotation for the next 16 days. Luckily for you, there’s an easy way to complete the Friends in Feathers achievement in one sitting.

Here’s how you can complete the Friends in Feathers achievement in Dragonflight.

How to complete the Friends in Feathers achievement in WoW Dragonflight

To complete the Friends in Feathers achievement, the world quest Claws of Concern needs to be up and you have to save 18 Moonkin Hatchlings in total. The Claws of Concern quest is located in the Emerald Dream at the 37,67 coordinates.

Location of the Claws of Concern world quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Since the quest asks you to save only six, the easy way to do this is to log into three different characters and save six different hatchlings on each character.

You can also use the Group Finder to find a raid doing this quest, and you can easily find all 18 hatchlings and complete the achievement.

Both of these two methods were discovered by WoW content creator Jetgaming.

Locations of all Moonkin Hatchlings for the Friends in Feathers achievement in WoW Dragonflight

Moonkin Hatchlings are located in this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic