WoW Dragonflight: How to get Seedblooms

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 has so many different currencies that it’s easy to get confused by them. Luckily, this guide will explain what Seedblooms are.

Seedblooms are a currency tied to the Emerald Dream zone you will use to purchase various mounts, transmogs, and Druid customizations. It won’t be easy getting your hands on these since they are quite rare, but they will definitely be worth the effort.

So, here’s how you can get Seedblooms in Dragonflight.

What are Seedblooms used for in WoW Dragonflight?

Seedblooms are a special currency for buying vanity items from vendors in the Central Encampment in the Emerald Dream. There are two vendors who will be selling you goodies—Talisa Whisperbloom and Sylvia Whisperbloom.

While Talisa Whisperbloom sells Druid Customizations and transmogs, Sylvia Whisperbloom will sell you pets when you reach level 11 Renown with the Dream Wardens and mounts when you hit level 18 Renown with them.

How to get Seedblooms in WoW Dragonflight

Talisa Whisperbloom has a weekly quest that rewards Seedblooms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Seedblooms by completing the weekly quest Blooming Dreamseeds from Talisa Whisperbloom in the Emerald Dream. This quest tasks you with planting five Dreamseeds across the zone and then harvesting their fruits. Once you complete the quest, you will get one Seedbloom and a chest Harvested Dreamseed Cache that can award you Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and a piece of gear or a weapon you can later upgrade using Dreaming Crests.

There’s been some talk that Dreamseeds, once they flourish, can drop Seedblooms, but I have yet to see this be true. So far, I didn’t get a single Seedbloom from Emerald Bounty. It could also be that the drop rate of Seedblooms from Dreamseeds is really low, and I just didn’t have luck. Nonetheless, this article will be updated once we learn more about Seedblooms, but for now, know that they drop from the weekly quest.