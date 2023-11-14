WoW Dragonflight: How to get Augment Runes

You can never have enough buffs.

When raiding in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, your job is to have appropriate item level gear, necessary enchants, and all buffs and flasks you can get your hands on. Augment Runes are one of the most important consumables for high-end raiding, but they are hard to come by.

Before you can step foot into any WoW raid, you need to be well equipped, and enchanted, and have food, flasks, potions, and all other items that increase your stats in any way. Augment Runes are normally not a requirement in Looking for Raid and Normal difficulty raids, but once you pass the threshold of Heroic and Mythic raids, you’re expected to have this in your bag at all times. Every WoW expansion has its own iteration of Augment Runes and Dragonflight is no exception to this.

Here’s how you can get Augment Runes in Dragonflight.

Augment Runes in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Augment Runes are a consumable that increases your Strength, Agility, and Intellect for one hour. Unlike flasks, Augment Runes don’t persist through death.

How to get Augment Runes in WoW Dragonflight

Moon Priestess Lasara will sell you a permanent Augment Rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Dragonflight, the Augment Runes you’ll be on the hunt for are called Draconic Augment Runes and they can come from three sources—Draconic Satchel of Cooperation, the auction house, and through Dream Wardens reputation.

The easiest way of getting Draconic Augment Runes is by purchasing them from the auction house, but this is quite expensive. For example, on my realm, Tarren Mill, one costs from 2,000 to 2,500 gold, and that’s a bit too much for me.

You can also get them from the Draconic Satchel of Cooperation when you run Dragonflight dungeons as a tank or a healer because Random Dungeon Finder queues normally lack one of these two roles. Unfortunately, DPS specs can’t really get Satchel of Cooperation.

Finally, the most cost effective way is by reaching Renown level 18 with the Dream Wardens and purchasing a permanent Augment Rune—Dreambound Augment Rune from Moon Priestess Lasara in the Central Encampment for 100,000. The Moon Priestess Lasara is at the 50, 60 coordinates in the Emerald Dream.