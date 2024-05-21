WoW Dragonflight: How to complete Manastorm Mystique daily quest

The Eon’s Fringe daily quest “Manastorm Mystique” in WoW Dragonflight is one of the easier daily quests you’ll need to complete if you want the Fringe Benefits achievement. It can get tricky, however, if you try to work outside of its parameters.

Manastorm Mystique asks you to resolve a lover’s quarrel between World of Warcraft’s most famous, gnomish power couple: Millhouse and Millicent Manastorm. You’ll need to go to Dalaran and give Millhouse some tips to win his wife back over.

We recommend not overthinking this one and simply following the quest as it’s intended. You’ll need to step through a series of portals and click on some correct dialogue options, but thankfully for players, it’s very hard to mess this quest up. Here’s how to complete Manastorm Mystique in WoW Dragonflight.

Manastorm Mystique WoW Eon’s Fringe daily quest guide

After accepting the daily quest, a portal to Dalaran will open behind Soridormi and Chromie in the Everywhen Inn.

Manastorm Mystique is one of the many Soridormi faction daily quests. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The version of Dalaran that’s used in the Manastorm Mystique quest is a one-of-a-kind instanced version of the city, and it cannot be accessed by any other means except for the portal in the Everywhen Inn. Do not try to use your Dalaran Hearthstone or the portals to either the Crystalsong Forest or Broken Isles versions of the city. The only way to access Dalaran for this quest is via the portal behind Chromie.

It truly doesn’t matter how you interact with Millhouse as every option will elicit a positive response (except the dialogue option “What am I a romance expert?” which will simply direct you into picking another option). When we completed this quest, we had Millhouse tell Millicent a joke before we went back through the portal and turned it in with Soridormi.

