WoW Dragonflight: How to complete What Could Have Been daily quest

Today’s Eon’s Fringe daily quest in WoW Dragonflight is “What Could Have Been,” which sends you and an alternate-timeline version of your character on a quest to take down a cloaking device in southern Thaldraszus.

Recommended Videos

What Could Have Been starts at the Everywhen Inn with Bartender Bob, as is the case for many of the Eon’s Fringe daily quests. Upon accepting the quest, you’ll start to get followed by an alternate version of yourself wearing a similar set of armor to whatever your character has on at that current moment.

You’ll need to head out into the world with your allied self to complete this quest. Here’s how to quickly finish the What Could Have Been daily quest in WoW Dragonflight.

What Could Have Been WoW Dragonflight daily quest guide

What Could Have Been tasks you with disabling a cloaking device in Thaldraszuz and defeating a powerful Eredar monster that spawns in the Shifting Sands. Thankfully for WoW players, this quest does not have too many steps and is much more straightforward than some of the other Eon’s Fringe daily quests.

Head to coordinates [58.18, 80.18] in Thaldraszus (in the Shifting Sands subzone), where you’ll find a glowing green orb half-submerged in the ground. Right-click on the orb and you’ll disable the cloaking device and prompt an encounter with the “Fel-Corrupted Champion.”

This quest culminates with a battle against a powerful foe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fel-Corrupted Champion will taunt you with promises of power, but you can quickly defeat them, provided you’re a well-geared level 70 character. The champion only has about 800,000 HP, making them easily executable, especially by certain classes. Upon defeating the Fel-Corrupted Champion, return to Bartender Bob at the Everywhen Inn to get credit for the quest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more