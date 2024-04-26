How to start and complete Fowl Beasts in WoW Dragonflight

Fowl Beasts is one of the many World of Warcraft Dragonflight daily quests that start at Eon’s Fringe.

Eon’s Fringe is a major location for players farming reputation with Soridormi, as well as those looking to complete the “Fringe Benefits” achievement, which is part of the “Dragon Quests” step of the Dragonflight meta achievement. Completing eight of these quests (potentially including Fowl Beasts) will grant you the Fringe Benefits achievement.

Here’s how to complete Fowl Beasts in WoW Dragonflight.

WoW Dragonflight: Fowl Beasts Eon’s Fringe daily quest guide

Fowl Beasts can be picked up from Nathanos Marris in the Everywhen Inn. The ominous Human NPC leans up against the wall and wears green-and-gold leather armor.

The Everywhen Inn is the starting point of almost every Eon’s Fringe quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fowl Beasts that Marris tasks you with killing for the quest are not that evil at all. In fact, they’re just ducks that are inhabiting the Winterpelt Hollow area of the Azure Span. The “monstrous noises” that Nathanos Marris is complaining about in the quest text are likely just loud quacks. When you finish the quest, you can call Marris on this, but he’ll push back, firmly believing they’re “monstrous beings of eldritch origin.”

The Fowl Beasts you’ll need to take down are located around coordinates [69, 11] in the Azure Span. The quest location is a very short flight from Eon’s Fringe, and the spawn rate for the enemies is relatively fast. One quick run through the entire area should result in you defeating 10 Fowl Beasts. Assuming you have decent gear, they shouldn’t take more than a few hits to kill, either.

Upon defeating 10 Fowl Beasts, return to Nathanos Marris in the Everywhen Inn, and you’ll be rewarded with 30 reputation with Soridormi.

