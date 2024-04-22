How to complete Prince in Peril daily quest in WoW Dragonflight

Prince in Peril is one of the WoW Dragonflight daily quests found at Eon’s Fringe in Thaldrazsus. This subzone is notable due to its association with the Fringe Benefits achievement, which is needed for the Dragonflight meta achievement “A World Awoken.”

If you’re grinding out all of the necessary steps for A World Awoken, you’re going to have to complete quests in Eon’s Fringe, and Prince in Peril will likely be one of them. Unlike many of the Eon’s Fringe quests, Prince in Peril will take you to an adjacent Dragon Isles zone, the Azure Span.

Here’s how to complete the Prince in Peril daily quest in WoW Dragonflight.

Prince in Peril WoW Dragonflight daily quest guide

Prince in Peril, like all Eon’s Fringe quests in WoW Dragonflight, starts at the Everywhere Inn in Thaldraszus. A Stormwind City guard will send you to the Azure Span to rescue a time-locked version of Prince Llane Wrynn, who has been taken captive by a tribe of Riverpaw Gnolls. You might recognize this clan of gnolls from their time in Westfall back in WoW Classic, and now, they’ve made their way through the timestreams to the modern-day version of the Azure Span.

The entrance to the cave where Prince Llane Wrynn and the Riverpaw Gnolls can be found is at coordinates [29.13, 36.86] in the Azure Span. Although the quest indicator on your mini-map can fool you into thinking the quest takes place above ground, you’ll need to go into an underground cave to complete it.

Where to find Prince Llane Wrynn

Prince Llane is tied up in the back of the gnoll cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prince Llane Wrynn can be found in the back of the cave on its lower level. After defeating Matriarch Bluepelt, look to your right and you’ll see the human prince tied up along the wall at coordinates [29.91, 38.44].

Don’t forget to also take down at least eight Riverpaw Gnolls inside the cave before leaving and turning the quest back in at Eon’s Fringe.

