A Monk in World of Warcraft holding the Possessed Watcher Staff by Stormwind Harbor.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

One of the most OP racial abilities in WoW is getting reworked in The War Within

Character-specific racials are soon going to be a thing of the past.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 04:02 pm

Although racial passives don’t have as much weight in modern World of Warcraft as they do in the Classic version of the game, there is one race that has a head-and-shoulders advantage above all others thanks to a passive spell that only they have access to.

Recommended Videos

Diplomacy, the Human-exclusive racial that causes them to gain 10 percent extra reputation from all sources, is easily one of the best passive effects in all of WoW. In The War Within, however, Diplomacy is being completely reworked, and Humans will lose the 10 percent reputation buff that they’ve gotten used to playing with. 

The WoW The War Within menu screen of a Warband character list.
Warbands will make character-specific racials like Diplomacy obsolete. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This change was announced by Blizzard earlier today and is being added to the game due to the emergence of The War Within’s Warband system. Warbands are going to be an account-wide feature that causes nearly everything in the game to be shared by all of the characters across your account. The Diplomacy passive, by nature, is a character-specific effect that is only applied to Human characters and, therefore, is in direct conflict with the account-wide nature of the Warband system. 

“Unfortunately, with Warband reputations, this racial causes problems due its character-specific nature,” Blizzard said in a dev update today. “We don’t want players to feel compelled to play a specific character or race to earn Warband-level rewards more efficiently, so we will convert this race-specific bonus into something new. We’ll share more information on it at a later date.”

A screenshot in World of Warcraft of the Human racials in the character creation screen
The Human race’s passives are going to look slightly different soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the start of WoW expansions, this racial ability was a major boon for Human players as many early-expansion pieces of gear that were relevant for raids and top-end content were locked behind reputation gains. In many cases, especially in the last three expansions, it was easier for Humans to get the best items faster than other races. This change could theoretically encourage players who were only playing Humans for the extra reputation to make a race change ahead of The War Within

It’s not like Humans are going to be losing a racial passive, but they’ll be getting something entirely new. Diplomacy was such a game-changer for many players—especially old content farmers, as well as raiders at the top end of the game. But when The War Within goes live, Human players will need to get used to playing without their bonus reputation gains. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Blizzard to make much-needed revision to WoW’s Race to World First in The War Within
The Nerub'ar Palace raid overhead view in WoW The War Within
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard to make much-needed revision to WoW’s Race to World First in The War Within
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Who is Dagran Thaurissan II? New dwarven WoW The War Within character’s backstory, explained
Old Ironforge in World of Warcraft featuring large books and tomes, as well as the NPC named Advisor Belgrum
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Who is Dagran Thaurissan II? New dwarven WoW The War Within character’s backstory, explained
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How WoW’s next expansion, The War Within, got its name
Isle of Dorn in WoW The War Within
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How WoW’s next expansion, The War Within, got its name
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Blizzard to make much-needed revision to WoW’s Race to World First in The War Within
The Nerub'ar Palace raid overhead view in WoW The War Within
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Blizzard to make much-needed revision to WoW’s Race to World First in The War Within
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Who is Dagran Thaurissan II? New dwarven WoW The War Within character’s backstory, explained
Old Ironforge in World of Warcraft featuring large books and tomes, as well as the NPC named Advisor Belgrum
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Who is Dagran Thaurissan II? New dwarven WoW The War Within character’s backstory, explained
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How WoW’s next expansion, The War Within, got its name
Isle of Dorn in WoW The War Within
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How WoW’s next expansion, The War Within, got its name
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 17, 2024
Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.