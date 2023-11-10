WoW Dragonflight: All hotfixes in Dragonflight Patch 10.2

There are always bug that need to be fixed.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 is here, and the new season is about to start. Naturally, Blizzard is now shipping hotfixes in preparation, and you can find them all below.

Hotfixes will be shipped more frequently once Dragonflight season three kicks off on Nov. 14. This is due to the devs aggressively balancing classes, Mythic+ dungeons, and affixes, and polishing them to be in a perfect state.

Here are all the hotfixes shipped so far in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.

All hotfixes in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

Nov. 9, 2023

Classes

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the talent frame to show the incorrect number of points on talents when trying to refund talent points for Priest, Demon Hunter, and Rogue.

Druid

Guardian Fixed an issue causing Blood Frenzy to not benefit from Haste or Cycle of Life and Death.



Priest

Discipline Ultimate Penitence now clears root effects when cast, instead of returning the error message “You are unable to move.”



Items

Fixed an issue with Paracausal Fragment of Thunderfin, Humid Blade of the Tideseeker where the trinket effect was not functioning properly.

The Sarannis’ Mystic Sheen absorb is reduced by 68 percent and the cloak now has primary stats.

Professions

You can now place crafting orders for Mark of the Auric Dreamstag.

Alchemy Fixed an issue that prevented Phial and Potion cauldrons from being usable in non-keystone Mythic dungeons. Fixed an issue that sometimes allowed for Phial auras to persist in rated PvP environments and Battleground Blitz.

Jewelcrafting Cataclysm Jewelcrafting figurines now drop for all classes to aid with completion of the Fantastic Figurines achievement.



Reputation

Dream Wardens reputation from Emerald Dewdrop contributions into Medium and Large Emerald Blooms during Emerald Bounty now reward a large amount of reputation with the first five each week.

User Interface

The Quest Journal will now properly display the Emerald Dream portal in the Emerald Conclave in Valdrakken.

Nov. 8, 2023

Dreamseeds weren’t giving rewards, but Blizzard fixed it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragonriding

Fixed an issue where Dragon Glyph Resonance was not appearing for specific mounts.

The Emerald Dream

Firebrand Fystia now correctly knows when she’s dead, and no longer shows up on the zone map.

Fixed an issue that prevented Seedbloom from being rewarded through the completion of the weekly Blooming Dreamseeds quest. Additionally, if you completed the quest before our hotfix went out, go to the Emerald Dream and then check your mail. The local postmaster should be sending out replacement Seedblooms.

Filling up a Dreamseed with Emerald Dewdrops should now grant reputation with the Dream Wardens.

Player versus Player

[With realm restarts] Fixed an issue where Temple of Kotmogu and Silvershard Mines in the Deep Six brawl could have a maximum of eight players.

Quests

The Timewalking weekly quest “A Savage Path Through Time” again properly rewards a chest containing random Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible items.

Reputation