WoW devs respond to negativity surrounding new Dragonflight Mythic+ affixes

You won’t find a World of Warcraft player alive that’s on board with the three new Mythic+ affixes joining the game in Dragonflight season two. In fact, the overall reception of new affixes joining the rotation in Patch 10.1 has been predominately negative and players collectively agree that the new affixes bring more problems than solutions. But, Blizzard Entertainment is not giving up easily as WoW devs respond to all negativity surrounding the new affixes.

In a Blue Post from April 4, WoW devs broke down the new Mythic+ affixes—Afflicted, Entangling, and Incorporeal, and Blizzard’s reasoning as to why they are being introduced.

For Afflicted, WoW devs said, they were hoping “to incentivize a greater focus on dispel utility, while also offering players with healing spells an alternative solution in cases where dispel availability is more limited or where other enemies have threatening dispellable abilities.” Although the devs consider this to be a success, the health of these apparitions is too high, especially at higher key levels.

Incorporeal is supposed to function in a similar manner to Afflicted affix, “but with emphasis on crowd control utility.” But, Blizzard isn’t currently happy with the rate at which these beings spawn and iron out the idea of which CC will work on them. Also, they are considering making the Incorporeal Beings fade away when combat ends with other mobs in the dungeon.

When speaking of Explosive, WoW devs agree that the new Explosives have too much health to deal with in the heat of the moment and that they will, if they stay unchanged, will only be yet another healer problem. So, they are considering redesigning the Explosive affix “to shift responsibility away from healers.” Currently, the idea they are toying with involves Explosives shielding mobs in the dungeons “for a percentage of the Explosive’s remaining health when its cast completes.”

On the other hand, Entangling overall seems to be working, but the devs will keep an eye on “the potency of the snare and required response from players to successfully snap the vine with movement,” and improve visual clarity.

And finally, Blizzard is switching up the levels at which Mythic+ affixes. Som, level four affixes will now appear in level seven keys and beyond, and level seven affixes will only happen when you’re running level 14 and above keys.

Looking at these changes as a whole, it seems as if Blizzard is aware of all issues new Mythic+ affixes are causing and WoW devs plan on polishing them before going live with the new Dragonflight season on May 9.