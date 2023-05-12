WoW devs make allied race creation a breeze with major Dragonflight 10.1.5 restrictions change

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 is already under the way and there’s a quite hefty list of changes to unpack in the early patch notes. This patch is full of incredible quality-of-life changes, including one change that makes allied race creation a breeze once it launches.

When Patch 10.1.5 releases in Summer 2023, new WoW players and players who couldn’t be bothered unlocking allied races earlier won’t need to jump through numerous hoops and complete long questlines to unlock them. Instead, all these players will need to do is have at least one level 40 account.

So, this means you won’t need to complete the entire Legion and Battle of Azeroth campaign questlines or collect achievements for completing those storylines. Instead, you can immediately jump into creating your new Nightborne or Dark Iron character.

Although Blizzard didn’t specify this, it’s safe to assume that if you want to unlock one of these races, you’ll still have to complete the questline that unlocks them. These questlines normally start in Orgrimmar and Stormwind Embassies and give you a full-blown lore adventure with the allied race you’re trying to unlock.

When allied races were first released at the end of Legion, players had to complete both the questline and farm up reputation with the faction in question to Exalted. This requirement was removed in the pre-Shadowlands patch on Oct. 13, 2020.

Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 will also introduce new Evoker spec, megadungeon, and dozens of quality-of-life changes like free-of-charge riding training.

