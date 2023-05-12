Dragonriding is coming to the old world in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5

Dragonriding in World of Warcraft Dragonflight has been an absolute blast. But what if it spread its wings over the rest of Azeroth and Blizzard Entertainment made over 100 mounts compatible with the popular feature?

Just days after Dragonflight Patch 10.1 rolled out, Blizzard shared details about the upcoming patch, Patch 10.1.5. On May 11, players found evidence on the PTR servers that Dragonriding is coming to the rest of the world and we should be able to choose between over 100 variants of Dragonriding mounts.

Wowhead also found over 250 Dragonriding achievements featuring old zones like Ahn’Qiraj, Ashenvale, and Barrens, suggesting your Dragonriding drakes will be able to spread their wings over Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor for the first time.

But that’s not all folks. Wowhead also discovered over 100 old drake mounts have received Dragonriding animations in Patch 10.1.5, most likely expanding your assortment of Dragonriding drakes to more than just five.

While all this is beyond exciting news, it will be curious to see what Blizzard will do with regular flying and ground mounts to avoid making them obsolete.

Patch 10.1.5 is a long way ahead of us and Blizzard has yet to reveal an official release date, but it’s expected to come sometime in the summer. Aside from this, the new patch will introduce a new megadungeon, new Evoker spec, new events and quests, and a ton of love for Warlocks and Mages.

