WoW devs finally address Mythic+ toxicity

World of Warcraft players are often kind and friendly strangers who help you out in the open world, but sometimes when you’re trying to time a Mythic+ key, the nicest thing they can say is that you’re stupid. After months and months of silence on the topic of Mythic+ toxicity, the WoW devs have finally spoken their minds.

When discussing the idea of Mythic+ Solo Shuffle for Dragonflight in a live chat session with WoW Community Council and Mythic+ devs Morgan Day, Matt Villers, and Andrew De Sousa on April 20, Villers addressed toxicity in Mythic+ dungeons. According to Villers, the biggest source of toxicity in Mythic+ dungeons is a mismatch in expectations.

“You have someone who’s there to get their Vault slots filled out or there’s a specific item that they want,” he said. Villers also explained there are players who say “I’m here for rating and if we’re not gonna time it, I’m out.”

“We’ve been trying to focus on finding ways to better align those player expectations. We have now options you can select—this is for completion versus this is for progression. I think we’d love to do more along those lines to help better to get groups of like-minded players together in the same groups more reliably,” Villers added.

Similarly, WoW streamer, content creator, and caster Caroline “Naguura” Forer talked about Mythic+ toxicity in a tweet on April 15. Essentially, the streamer pointed out the same problem as Villers—a mismatch in goals.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The easiest way to approach this, as Naguura suggested, would be by making the “Completion” or “Beat Timer” options mandatory. Currently, you can use them, but the large majority of Mythic+ players choose not to touch them. Besides that, you can set a minimum item level, rating, and choose just to play with a specific faction.

The changes are on their way and you’ll just have to sit tight and wait a bit longer. Until then, you can enjoy Patch 10.1, Embers of Neltharion, which arrives on May 2, and Dragonflight season two, which is set to release on May 9.