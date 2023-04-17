WoW streamer Naguura finds the perfect solution to Mythic+ toxicity

Mythic+ dungeons and Mythic raids in World of Warcraft create a competitive environment and oftentimes bring out the worst in players as they flame each other or leave at the first sign of trouble. To make Mythic+ dungeons a more friendly environment for everyone, WoW streamer and caster Caroline “Naguura” Forer recently found the perfect solution to Mythic+ dungeon toxicity.

Most likely inspired by toxicity in recent Mythic+ runs, Naguura tweeted on April 15 that the easiest way to reduce toxicity in a competitive PvE environment would be by Blizzard Entertainment introducing mandatory completion or beat timer features to the LFG tool.

Can we actually just put a requirement into LFG if you queue M+ to select either "completion" or "beat timer"?

A lot of ppl complain about leavers and I feel like ppl joining a "completion" run would generally be less likely to leave cause there's no mismatch in goals 1/2 — Naguura (@Naguura) April 15, 2023

“Ppl don’t want to select ‘completion’ bc they feel like the run would just by default go badly. But if every grp has to select one or the other the ‘stigma’ of completion runs might be less bad? And ppl that only care about timing a key wouldn’t join the run,” the WoW streamer said.

If Mythic+ players had to opt for either completing or timing the key, this would lead to far less toxicity and leaving in Mythic+ dungeons. In simple terms, players would know when signing up if they need to try hard or they can take it easy as that group simply wants loot from the Great Vault after the weekly reset.

As Naguura noted, this feature already exists in the game, but players rarely use it. Making this obligatory when creating a Mythic+ party would only require a couple more clicks, but it would save hundreds and hundreds of runs as players would be on the same page from the very beginning.