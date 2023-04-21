WoW players shouldn’t expect this highly-requested Mythic+ feature any time soon

World of Warcraft players are, when not complaining, full of ideas on how to improve the game. Since Dragonflight started on November 28, 2022, the player base has been dreaming of one feature coming to Mythic+ dungeons, but it seems it won’t become a reality any time soon.

In a live chat with WoW Community Council and Mythic+ devs Morgan Day, Matt Villers, and Andrew De Sousa on April 20, Day was asked if PvE players can expect anything like PvP Solo Shuffle for Mythic+ dungeons. Unfortunately, Day responded that while it’s an interesting idea, they have no plans to do that.

“Adding queue to Mythic+ isn’t something we have done or really would do without lots of conversation and discussion on how you solve those problems. Definitely an interesting idea, definitely something we discussed, but no plans to do that,” Day said.

The problem, Day explained, with queued activities in WoW is that players generally expect to win, while raids and Mythic+ instead allow a more casual mindset as you find like-minded players roughly at the same skill level.

For all those unfamiliar with Solo Shuffle, it’s a feature added to Arena that allows you to queue alone. Then, you’ll be placed in a match with five other PvP players that have the same or slightly higher or lower PvP rating. This plays out in six 3v3 rounds and the winner is the player with the most won rounds at the end.

Mythic+ players, who can often sit for hours and hours queueing up for dungeons with little to no success, have been aching to see Mythic+ Solo Shuffle as they flood the Blizzard forum with posts. In fact, this topic has been so hot that Echo’s Mike “Gingi” Djebbara requested this feature for Mythic+ dungeons.

Unfortunately, there’s a very slim chance that we’ll see Mythic+ Solo Shuffle at all as Blizzard is lacking ideas on how not to create yet another toxic environment. So, for now, Dragonflight season two coming out on May 9 with new affixes and a Mythic+ dungeon pool will have to do.