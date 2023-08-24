WoW Classic players report severe performance issues following major patch on Hardcore launch day

Last-minute problems that no WoW Classic player (or dev) wants to see on a launch day.

A Centaur hanging out in the Barrens in WoW Classic
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Just hours before the launch of WoW Classic Hardcore, Blizzard Entertainment let a patch go live that brought about a relatively unfavorable update, and many Classic-era players aren’t happy about it. 

Earlier today, WoW Classic was patched ahead of the Hardcore launch, and a few changes that altered the backend coding of the game ultimately affected many players’ experiences with server lag, as well as some incompatibility issues with certain addons. Players on the WoW Classic subreddit are reporting that even though the game says that their ping is somewhere in the range of 30ms, it’s closer to about 200ms. 

What the fuck did blizzard just do to era??
by u/Garakanos in classicwow

Many players are also upset about the implementation of a new settings interface, as well. The new settings menu for WoW Classic is ripped directly from WoW Dragonflight, adding a touch of modernity to an otherwise locked-in-time game. While we can’t really complain about the extra quality-of-life that comes with Dragonflight’s settings menu (which is complete with a cleaner interface and search bar that allows you to find custom settings), it’s also reasonable that some players don’t want to see the old menu go. 

Related: Official WoW Classic Hardcore rules explained: Deaths, PvP, dungeons, and more

We’re more concerned about issues surrounding lag and performance, especially with Hardcore servers coming out later today. One lag spike in a densely populated area is all it takes to lose your character, and Blizzard has been very clear that no mercy is going to be shown to players who die in the game. The developers have already stated that there won’t be an appeals process for players who lose their characters due to lag.

Although Blizzard did make some quality-of-life changes to Classic in advance of the Hardcore launch—such as reducing lag on flight paths—this negatively-received update could throw a wrench into some players’ plans as Hardcore WoW comes to life.

About the author

Michael Kelly

Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.

More Stories by Michael Kelly