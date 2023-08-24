What time do WoW Classic Hardcore servers launch?

Check in here to confirm the exact moment Hardcore goes live in your time zone.

World of Warcraft Classic is launching Hardcore servers later today, Aug. 24. With that being said, players can expect servers to go live at the same time around the world since the launch of the servers will be totally global.

When the Hardcore servers go up in one region, they’ll be up in every region. Blizzard will hit the switch in its California-based office at 3pm local time, and at that moment, every server in the world will have access to Hardcore WoW Classic.

Here’s how to find out what time WoW Classic Hardcore servers launch in your region and time zone.

WoW Classic Hardcore servers launch time by time zone

As is the standard for WoW launches, WoW Classic Hardcore servers will go live around the globe at the same time. Blizzard has made it a habit to launch new iterations of WoW at 5pm CT dating back to the first time it launched an expansion globally in August 2018 (WoW: Battle for Azeroth).

Related: WoW Classic Hardcore full content release schedule

Later today, Aug. 24, players should expect Hardcore Classic WoW servers to go live at that same time: 5pm CT.

With that information in mind, you should convert the launch time of the servers to your current time zone to find the exact moment when Hardcore WoW Classic will go live for you. A quick Google search will do this job for you.

Below, you’ll find a table that shows off some highly populated cities, as well as the exact local time that the servers will go live there.

City (time zone) WoW Classic Hardcore launch time Honolulu (HST) 12pm Los Angeles (PDT) 3pm Denver (MDT) 4pm Chicago (CDT) 5pm New York (EDT) 6pm São Paulo (BRT) 7pm London (BST) 11pm Paris (CEST) 12am (Aug. 25)

If you live in the same time zone as any of these cities, you can use this chart to find your precise launch time. WoW Classic Hardcore servers will go live later today, and once they do, you’ll be able to switch over to those servers and get your deathless WoW journey off and running.

About the author