WoW character in Valley of the Four Winds
Where to find Rumbling Terrace in WoW MoP Remix

Down by the river.
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: May 17, 2024 09:10 am

World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix is a great opportunity to relive the iconic Pandaren-themed expansion, level up characters for The War Within, and collect unique cosmetics and mounts. One of the most sought mounts is Son of Galleon, and you can get it by visiting Rumbling Terrace. 

The progress you make on World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix servers will be transferred to Dragonflight and then The War Within. This also applies to the Son of Galleon mount that drops from Galleon at Rumbling Terrace. 

Rumbling Terrace location in WoW MoP Remix – Answered

Map of Valley of the Four Winds, showing the exact location of Rumbling Terrace
Rumbling Terrace location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Rumbling Terrace is in the southern part of Valley of the Four Spirits. This subzone is south of the river but in the western part of the map. 

The easiest way to get there is to fly with your favorite mount, or take a Flightpath to Halfhill and then move south from there. The exact coordinates are 71,64. 

You’ll easily recognize Rumbling Terrace when you near it because it’s an elevated bright green plain area. 

If you’re farming the Son of Galleon mount, I want to warn you that you can defeat Galleon once per week per character. In World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix, there’s an alternative way to get it. You can collect 38500 Bronze and buy it from Hemet Nesingwary XVII. You can get Bronze by completing various activities in Pandaria, from quests to achievements and dungeons. 

You can find Hemet Nesingwary XVII in The Jade Forest near Tian Monastery at coordinates 42.6, 27.0. Before you cash out such an amount of Bronze on Son of Galleon, make sure you’ve grabbed all the other goodies you want from the event. World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix came with a ton of different cosmetics, pets, toys, and mounts, and the event will be up and running for 95 days in total. 

Read Article How to get and upgrade the Cloak of Infinite Potential in WoW MoP Remix
WoW Pandaren wearing the Cloak of Infinite Potential
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get and upgrade the Cloak of Infinite Potential in WoW MoP Remix
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the Muddy Water quest in WoW MoP Remix
Pandaren carrying a large barrel on his back
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Muddy Water quest in WoW MoP Remix
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 17, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete the Strongarm Tactics quest in WoW MoP Remix
WoW character riding August Pheonix in Pandaria
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete the Strongarm Tactics quest in WoW MoP Remix
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 17, 2024
Izabela Tomakic
