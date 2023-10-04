World of Warcraft Dragonflight‘s newest event Rumble is live. However, to start embarking on your new tasks, you need to find Mizzen first, who’s the quest giver in all Rumble-related errands.

Rumble is an event introduced on Oct. 3, and it’s set to promote upcoming mobile game Warcraft Rumble. The game launches on Nov. 3, so it’s expected that the Rumble event in WoW Dragonflight will last until then at least.

The rules of taking part in Rumble are simple. You need to find Mizzen, a Goblin, who will lead you to start collecting Rumble Coins and Foils. These are used to get Minis and to customize them. Minis are special toys, with a total of seven to unlock.

Who is Mizzen in WoW Dragonflight?

Mizzen is just a standard NPC added with the latest Patch 10.1.7. She’s a pivotal element of the Rumble event since she’s the one who guides you to your Rumble Coins and Foils hunt. Tracking her luckily isn’t hard at all, and you’ll get your first hint the moment you log into the world.

Where to find Mizzen in WoW Dragonflight?

That’s the room where Mizzen should be, but she was bugged and unavailable the moment we tried to find her. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Mizzen’s location is actually related to your character’s race and level. There are three different locations of Mizzen, and here’s how they break down.

If you’re a member of the Alliance, you will find her next to the Warcraft Rumble Machine in Stormwind Harbor in Stormwind City

If you’re a member of the Horde, you will find her next to the Warcraft Rumble Machine in the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar

If you’re above level 60, you will find her on the second floor of the Roasted Ram Tavern in central Valdrakken

Once you log in for the first time after the event was launched, you’ll receive a mail from Mizzen, telling you to seek out Mizzen.

What is Mizzen’s role in WoW Dragonflight?

Mizzen is specifically tied to the Rumble event since she’s a quest giver of all the tasks. So, if you want to start collecting Rumble Coins and Foils, you need to find her first.

