WoW Dragonflight: All Rumble Coin and Foil locations

Blizzard Entertainment is shipping a new mobile action strategy game, Warcraft Rumble, on Nov. 3, 2023, and of course, devs have a special event in store for World of Warcraft players. As a part of this promotion, WoW players will be collecting Minis, collectible and customizable toys, but to get them, you need Rumble Coins and Foils.

The Warcraft Rumble crossover event will start with an in-game mail you’ll receive to find Mizzen, the first quest giver. Once you tick that box, the hunt for Rumble Coins and Foils begins, as you first try to find coins to get Minis, and then foils to customize them. Naturally, these items can be found in the four original Dragonflight zones, as well as the capital cities of Valdrakken, Orgrimmar, and Stormwind.

So, here’s where you can find all Rumble Coins and Foils in Dragonflight.

Where can you find all Rumble Coins and Foils in WoW Dragonflight?

Rumble Coins and Foils can be found in Stormwind, Orgrimmar, Valdrakken, and the four major Dragon Isles zones—the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. In total, there are seven coins and 14 foils. While players that are currently level 60 and below will be sent to their capital cities, max-level characters will start their Rumble adventures in Valdrakken.

All Rumble Coins locations in WoW Dragonflight

31.2 37.4 in Stormwind near the docks

54.3 77.5 in Orgrimmar

46.1 46.7 in Valdrakken inn

56.4 19.2 in the Waking Shores at the top of the tower

19.1 81.9 in Ohn’ahran Plains

7.4 47.5 in Azure Span behind a tree

49.2 58.4 in Thaldraszus above Tyrhold Reservoir

All Rumble Foils locations in WoW Dragonflight

38.7 46.1 in Stormwind near the docks

75.1 86.0 in Stormwind near the docks

54.1 75.4 in Orgirmmar

56.0 12.0 in Durotar

46.1 46.7 in Valdrakken inn

56.4 19.2 in the Waking Shores at the top of the tower

34.6 63.7 in the Waking Shores near lava

63.1 78.6 in the Waking Shores near a small mountain

19.1 81.9 in Ohn’ahran Plains

81.8 77.9 in Ohn’ahran Plains in the waterfall

7.4 47.5 in Azure Span behind a tree

57.3 37.7 in Azure Span near a log

49.2 58.4 in Thaldraszus above Tyrhold Reservoir

57.0 66.8 in Thaldraszus near a fishing hole

