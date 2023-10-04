WoW Dragonflight: All Rumble Coin and Foil locations

Blizzard Entertainment is shipping a new mobile action strategy game, Warcraft Rumble, on Nov. 3, 2023, and of course, devs have a special event in store for World of Warcraft players. As a part of this promotion, WoW players will be collecting Minis, collectible and customizable toys, but to get them, you need Rumble Coins and Foils.
The Warcraft Rumble crossover event will start with an in-game mail you’ll receive to find Mizzen, the first quest giver. Once you tick that box, the hunt for Rumble Coins and Foils begins, as you first try to find coins to get Minis, and then foils to customize them. Naturally, these items can be found in the four original Dragonflight zones, as well as the capital cities of Valdrakken, Orgrimmar, and Stormwind.
So, here’s where you can find all Rumble Coins and Foils in Dragonflight.
Where can you find all Rumble Coins and Foils in WoW Dragonflight?
Rumble Coins and Foils can be found in Stormwind, Orgrimmar, Valdrakken, and the four major Dragon Isles zones—the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. In total, there are seven coins and 14 foils. While players that are currently level 60 and below will be sent to their capital cities, max-level characters will start their Rumble adventures in Valdrakken.
All Rumble Coins locations in WoW Dragonflight
- 31.2 37.4 in Stormwind near the docks
- 54.3 77.5 in Orgrimmar
- 46.1 46.7 in Valdrakken inn
- 56.4 19.2 in the Waking Shores at the top of the tower
- 19.1 81.9 in Ohn’ahran Plains
- 7.4 47.5 in Azure Span behind a tree
- 49.2 58.4 in Thaldraszus above Tyrhold Reservoir
All Rumble Foils locations in WoW Dragonflight
- 38.7 46.1 in Stormwind near the docks
- 75.1 86.0 in Stormwind near the docks
- 54.1 75.4 in Orgirmmar
- 56.0 12.0 in Durotar
- 46.1 46.7 in Valdrakken inn
- 56.4 19.2 in the Waking Shores at the top of the tower
- 34.6 63.7 in the Waking Shores near lava
- 63.1 78.6 in the Waking Shores near a small mountain
- 19.1 81.9 in Ohn’ahran Plains
- 81.8 77.9 in Ohn’ahran Plains in the waterfall
- 7.4 47.5 in Azure Span behind a tree
- 57.3 37.7 in Azure Span near a log
- 49.2 58.4 in Thaldraszus above Tyrhold Reservoir
- 57.0 66.8 in Thaldraszus near a fishing hole