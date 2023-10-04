WoW Dragonflight Rumble event, explained

Blizzard is taking another stab at mobile games, and this time around it’s a strategy game called Warcraft Rumble that aims to breathe new life into the Warcraft universe. But mobile gamers aren’t the only ones getting a special treat because the devs cooked up a special Rumble crossover event for World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

The Warcraft Rumble crossover event started on Oct. 3, and it’s simply a cute hunt for unique and customizable toys across Azeroth called Minis. But before you can start your hunt and get cuteness overload, you need to get a special mail and talk to Mizzen in either Valdrakken or your capital city.

Here are all the details surrounding the Rumble event in Dragonflight you need to know before you can collect all your Minis.

What is the Rumble event in WoW Dragonflight?

This is a special crossover event that’s meant to promote the upcoming Warcraft Rumble mobile game. During this event, you’ll have quite a lot of work to do because you have to track down Rumble Coins and Foils that you can later use to unlock and customize Minis, special toys.

Related How to get to Darkmoon Faire in WoW Dragonflight

How long will the Rumble event last in WoW Dragonflight?

It’s all because of these figurine toys. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dragonflight’s Rumble event started on Oct. 3, but it’s still a mystery how long it will last. Given the fact that the Warcraft Rumble mobile game launches on Nov. 3, it’s quite possible you’ll have a full month to hunt down seven unique Minis and customize them.

How to start the Rumble event in WoW Dragonflight

When you log into Dragonflight, you’ll find a mail in your inbox that sends you to find Mizzen in either Valdrakken or your capital city (Stormwind or Orgrimmar) if you’re level 60 or below.

Once you get the quest, you can start collecting Rumble Coins to get Minis, and Rumble Foils to customize them.

How to find Rumble Coins and Foils in WoW Dragonflight

Rumble Coins and Foils are scattered around the Dragon Isles and capital cities. But they aren’t hiding in obvious places, and you have to keep your eyes peeled to find and collect them all.

About the author