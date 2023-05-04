Where is the Molten Hoard treasure in WoW Dragonflight?

The Molten Hoard is one of the many treasure chests added to WoW Dragonflight in its newest zone, Zaralek Cavern.

When hunting down the Molten Hoard, players will notice that its icon on the mini-map has a downward-pointing arrow, indicating you’ll need to travel downward to find it. But with the walls of Aberrus and pools of lava surrounding the area, it might be difficult to find where exactly the treasure chest is located.

Here’s where the Molten Hoard is located, as well as how you can easily get to its dubious location.

How to open the Molten Hoard

Although it’s a common trope in video games to check behind waterfalls for treasure, WoW flipped the script with this treasure and is asking players to look behind flowing lava to get their hands on this one.

The Molten Hoard is found behind one of the many flowing cascades of lava that are present in the northern section of Zaralek Cavern near Aberrus. You can start at coordinates [48.37, 22] and fly directly into the area with the lava-fall and a set of grates in front of you. From there, fly straight between the grates and loot the Molten Hoard.

Unlike most other treasures in Zaralek Cavern, the Molten Hoard is unlocked, so you won’t need any key or special item to get it open. Just be careful since you may take a bit of damage from the lava that the chest is partially submerged in. For your troubles, you’ll receive the Primal Molten Fang, a cosmetic one-handed sword.