Where is Antonio Perelli in WoW Classic and what does he sell?

Antonio is one of the most iconic vendors in WoW history.

Perhaps the most famous vendor in World of Warcraft history is Antonio Perelli, the traveling salesman who has a variety of goods available to low-level Alliance players, including strong uncommon armor and weapons.

If you’ve ever leveled through the Human starting experience in WoW, there’s a relatively solid chance you’ve encountered Antonio Perelli at some point in your travels. The salesman is known for his limited inventory, which is only available to players on a first-come, first-serve basis. If another player on your server buys the item you want from Antonio before you, you’ll have to wait until he restocks his items.

Here’s where you can find Antonio Perelli in WoW Classic, in addition to all of the uncommon items he has available for sale.

WoW Classic: Antonio Perelli traveling salesman location and route

Antonio travels along this red line. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Antonio Perelli travels on a counter-clockwise route through Human lands. He makes his way down from Goldshire into Westfall, then into Duskwood, and finally into Redridge before heading back into the Elwynn Forest. Antonio walks through the four Human starting zones, making stops in each of the most prominent towns in the Human-controlled portion of the Eastern Kingdoms: Goldshire, Lakeshire, Darkshire, and Sentinel Hill. You can catch him when he stops in one of these towns, or on the roads between them.

You can encounter Antonio as early as level three or four, depending on when you leave the Human spawning zone of Northshire Abbey and make your way south into Elwynn Forest toward Goldshire.

Antonio Perelli’s best items and inventory in WoW Classic

Wolf Bracers (Leather) +4 Agility, +2 Stamina

Owl Bracers (Leather) +5 Intellect

Bear Bracers (Leather) +5 Stamina

Executioner’s Sword (Two-handed sword) +8 Strength

Blessed Claymore (Two-handed sword) +7 Stamina

Heavy Spiked Mace (Two-handed mace) +6 Strength

Ironwood Maul (Two-handed mace) +5 Stamina



All of these items are uncommon (green) quality and are decently strong options for their level range—especially in the WoW Classic Season of Discovery when the level cap is 25 during the first phase. You can acquire most of Antonio’s items at level 20, while his Alchemy supplies and herbs can be purchased whenever.