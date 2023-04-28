What is the Forgotten Statue in WoW: Dragonflight?

WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 introduced many mysteries to the game, particularly through the uncovering of its newest zone, the Forbidden Reach. The Reach had previously been tucked away off the borders of the Dragon Isles, but following the defeat of Raszageth, players have been drawn to the zone in an effort to uncover what secrets it’s been hiding.

While players should expect plenty of Dragon and Dracthyr-related lore to be revealed in Patch 10.1, there’s still some story-focused secrets on top in Patch 10.0.7—one of which involves a statue of a long-lost dragon in the Zskera Vaults.

If you’ve come across the “Forgotten Statue” in your Zskera Vault runs, you may be wondering about its purpose. Although many of the items inside the Zskera Vaults are interactable and worthwhile, the Forgotten Statue’s gameplay value is ambiguous at best, and its place in the story of Dragonflight may be even more mysterious.

Forgotten Statue in WoW: Dragonflight’s Zskera Vaults, explained

The Forgotten Statue is ultimately worthless when it comes to gameplay, although there are lore aspects to it that have players scratching their heads. The Forgotten Statue in the Zskera Vaults is a statue of a dragon named Hraxian, a member of the Black Dragonflight who stood his ground against the Djaradin elders in the conflict many years ago.

In Patch 10.1, players to learn more about Hraxian through Veritistrasz, the dwarf-visaged dragon who we first met in the Waking Shores upon the launch of Dragonflight. According to that upcoming quest, Hraxian was an “idol” to many dragons, and took down dozens of Djaradin in single combat before falling in battle.

The Forgotten Statue in the Zskera Vaults is modeled after Hraxian and pays tribute to the dragon’s legendary existence. It’s unclear how the statue ended up in the dusty old vault underneath the Forbidden Reach, though.

Players will be able to learn more about Hraxian in WoW: Dragonflight’s next zone, Zaralek Caverns, when Patch 10.1 launches on May 2.