How to Complete Stay a While Quest in WoW Dragonflight

Stay a While is an unconventional side quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that you’ll find in The Walking Shores. Completing it does not require you to move from where you pick it up. Because of this, some players may be taken aback and not know how to proceed.

Still, this quest can easily be argued to be one of the best side quests in the game. We don’t want to spoil you the reason why, so here’s a guide on how you can complete the Stay a While Quest in WoW Dragonflight so you can see for yourself.

How to start the Stay a While quest in WoW Dragonflight

You initiate the quest by approaching Veritistrasz, a dwarf sitting near the Ruby Life Pools in The Waking Shores. Once the quest is accepted, you see that the only thing you need to do next is “sit and look at the view.”

This can be tricky for most players, and doing the /sit command button does not do anything. Instead, you need to click on the extra action button that appears in the middle of your screen while you’re near the NPC. This will make your character sit next to Veritistrasz, and the next steps are fairly easy.

Stay a While quest in WoW Dragonflight guide

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The first thing you have to do is perform a right click on Veritistrasz and select the first option Sit and look at the view. Interact with the NPC and he will tell his tale about their ruminations on their history with the Dragon Isles and its denizens.

When they finish their dialogue, interact with the NPC again to let him continue. Keep selecting only the first option every time. Simply rinse and repeat until you reach the end of their tale. The final first option is “tell me more about your friend.”

Once he’s done responding to you, a prompt appears that the objective has been completed. Interact once more with the NPC, click on Stay a While, and you’ll see the rewards you’ve obtained. Finally, click on Complete Quest to finish.

What are the rewards for the Stay a While quest in WoW: Dragonflight?

Once the quest is complete, you will receive experience points, Gold, and 50 reputation with Valdrakken Accord. This is useful if you’re looking to increase your Renown with this major faction in the game. Should you still have trouble with beginning or completing the quest, you may want to temporarily disable your mods first.

This quest should only take you a little over five minutes to complete, but listening to the old dwarf’s tale is a good break to have in the game, which will surely hit you right in the feels. After this side quest, you may want to continue grinding your professions and figure out how to get the Airy Soul in WoW Dragonflight.