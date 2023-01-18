How to get Airy Soul in WoW Dragonflight

Professions have been a core element in World of Warcraft since the Blizzard MMO’s inception, though Dragonflight has completely reworked the long-standing system. Professions in Dragonflight are now more akin to traditional class structures. Players progressing in their respective profession must now select a specialization, build out talent trees, and increase profession-specific stats as they better their craft.

The core mechanics of professions have remained the same despite the structural changes to the overarching system. To complete recipes, players must still craft, gather, or purchase reagents. Elemental Souls are a new type of reagent found across the Dragon Isles, dropped by corresponding elemental mobs. These four item types are typically used to craft Embellishments, which are visual effects for specified armors.

Airy, Fiery, Earthen, and Watery Souls are not gathered like traditional reagents, however, and require a far more involved process. If you are looking to craft your own Embellishment, sell these reagents on the auction house, or fulfill any other work order requiring Airy Souls, this is everything you need to know.

How to obtain Airy Souls in WoW Dragonflight

To obtain Airy Souls, players will need two specific items before starting their journey. Players will first need a Zapthrottle Soul Inhaler, an engineering item that can be crafted at level 61. Next, players will have to get an Empty Soul Cage, which is a jewel crafting item available at level 40. Players can either endeavor to pursue these professions or purchase the two prerequisites from the auction house or directly from another player.

Once these two items have been acquired, players must locate an area with Airy Elemental mobs. Unlike other Elemental mob types which have various locations, there is only one area with Airy Elemental mobs. Players will need to venture to the Ohn’ahran Plains and head to The Storm Scar. Players can access this area by flying to the Shady Sanctuary and flying directly north along the coast. The site will be marked by a large stormy area with a massive battle commencing between various different factions.

Once players have found their mob of choice, they will need to engage the unfriendly NPC and use the Zapthrottle Soul Inhaler before the mob dies. Once the Zapthrottle Soul Inhaler completes its process, players will receive an Encaged Airy Soul. Now, players must only wait 15 minutes until it becomes a Docile Airy Soul. From here, players only need to right-click the Docile Airy Soul to receive their desired item.