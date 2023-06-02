What is a Hero Class in World of Warcraft?

Four new classes have been added to WoW throughout the years. Among them, three of them are known as “Hero Classes,” meaning they come with a certain set of perks and restrictions that other classes in the game don’t have. Apart from starting at a higher level than other classes, Hero Classes are among the most ability-loaded in the game.

But don’t let the name fool you. Just because Hero Classes come with a bit more distinction than others doesn’t mean they’re not subject to nerfs. Even WoW’s once-strongest Hero Classes have spent their fair share of time at the bottom of the DPS charts.

If you’re looking to make a Hero Class in WoW, you might have to reach some personal milestones and have some experience with the game beforehand. The three Hero Classes are relatively mechanically intensive when compared to other classes, though the gameplay options they present are totally unique.

Here are all of the Hero Classes in WoW as of June 2023, as well as some of the unique bonuses and parameters that come with them.

All Hero Classes in World of Warcraft

The Lich King, leader of WoW‘s Death Knights, sits on the Frozen Throne in Icecrown Citadel. | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are three Hero Classes in WoW, and they are listed as follows in order of their release dates:

Death Knight (Wrath of the Lich King, 2008)

Demon Hunter (Legion, 2016)

Evoker (Dragonflight, 2022)

Hero Classes start at a higher level than other classes in the game as players are expected to have a bit of experience playing World of Warcraft before they dive into the gameplay of a Hero Class. Traditionally, you’ll need to have another character already at the starting level for a Hero Class to make one. Death Knights and Demon Hunters start at level eight, while Evokers start at level 58.

Traditionally, Hero Classes have race restrictions on them, meaning only certain races can play as those classes (almost always for lore reasons). Evokers can only be created by the Dracthyr race, while Demon Hunters can only be made as Blood Elves and Night Elves. There were race restrictions in place on the Death Knight class, but with the launch of Shadowlands in 2020, all races (including allied races) were granted access to Death Knights.

A Demon Hunter stands in Mardum. | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All three Hero Classes use their own unique resources to power their abilities as well. Death Knights use Runic Power, Demon Hunters use Fury, and Evokers use Essence to give themselves access to one of the most unique mechanics in all of WoW: empowered spells. No other class has the ability to charge up their spells (yet), making Evokers uniquely powerful.

Hero Classes also have class-only mounts that only they can use, in addition to totally unique starting experiences. The Death Knight starting experience in particular is often lauded by WoW players as one of the best opening zones in the game’s history.

With the launch of the game’s most recent patch, Patch 10.1 (which dropped in May 2023), Evokers were given another perk: a class-specific legendary item. This item—a one-handed fist weapon called Nasz’uro, the Unbound Legacy—sends Evoker players on a quest across the Dragon Isles to form the weapon themselves and is arguably the strongest item in Dragonflight.

