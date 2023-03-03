World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic features a dark and immersive storyline featuring the Lich King, who will do everything possible to destroy all life in Azeroth. While most of the game has stayed the same, except for a few upgrades, one of the better additions to WotLK Classic is Heirlooms.
Heirlooms are a relatively new addition and differ from Heirlooms in Retail World of Warcraft. Heirlooms in WotLK Classic can be purchased with Emblem of Heroism or Stone Keeper’s Shards.
So, what are Heirlooms, and how can you get them in WotLK Classic?
Ultimate WoW WotLK Classic Heirloom Guide
Heirlooms in WotLK Classic include Armor, Weapons, and Trinkets. These are account-bound and can be an excellent way to level up your alts.
Each piece offers different benefits, including Experience Bonuses, improved stats as you level, and automatic armor switching when you graduate from level forty items.
Enchanting Heirlooms in WoW WotLK Classic
One of the exciting features of Heirlooms in WotLK Classic is that you can imbue them with enchants. It’s different from Retail WoW as you can’t use enchants with level requirements in WotLK Classic. So, you can only use Classic enchants on your Heirlooms as these don’t have level requirements.
The most popular enchants for chest pieces include:
- Enchant Chest – Major Mana: This gives +100 mana.
- Enchant Chest – Major Health: This gives +100 health.
- Enchant Chest – Greater Stats: This provides +4 to all stats.
The most popular enchants for melee weapons include:
- Enchant Weapon – Crusader: This heals for 75 to 125 and increases Strength by 100.
- Enchant Weapon – Fiery Weapon: This strikes for 40 additional fire damage.
The most popular enchants for caster weapons include:
- Enchant Weapon – Mighty Intellect: This increase intellect by 22.
- Enchant Weapon – Mighty Spirit: This increases the spirit by 20.
- Enchant Weapon – Healing Power: This increases spell power by 29.
- Enchant Weapon – Spellpower: This increases spell power by 30.
Where to get Heirlooms in WoW WotLK Classic
Heirlooms can primarily be purchased from vendors with Emblem of Heroism, earned from quest rewards and Heroic bosses, or Stone Keeper’s Shards looted from bosses in Wintergrasp.
You can use Emblem of Heroism to purchase Chests, Shoulders, Weapons, and Trinkets from The Dalaran Heirloom Vendors, and you can use Stone Keeper’s Shard to purchase Shoulders, Weapons, and Trinkets from the Wintergrasp Quartermaster.
It’s important to note that you will find different items from Emblem of Heroism and Stone Keeper’s Shards vendors, so be sure to check the stock of both vendors.
Emblem of Heroism Heirloom vendors include:
- Enchanter Isian from the Silver Covenant is located in the Silver Enclave in Dalaran (37.2, 55.6)
- Enchanter Erodin from the Sunreavers is situated in the Sunreaver’s Sanctuary in Dalaran (65.2, 22.6)
- Brammold Deepmine is an Antiques and Heirlooms vendor located in Curiosities and Moore (51.0. 53.6, and 50.0, 56.6)
Stone Keeper’s Shards Heirloom vendors include:
- Knight Dameron, the Valiance Expedition Wintergrasp Quartermaster (51.6, 17.4)
- Stone Guard Mukar, the Warsong Offensive Wintergrasp Quartermaster (51.6, 17.4)
All Emblems of Heroism Heirlooms in WoW WotLK Classic
Armor and Trinkets
Tattered Dreadmist Robe
- Armor Type: Cloth Chest
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Tattered Dreadmist Mantle
- Armor Type: Cloth Shoulders
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Stained Shadowcraft Tunic
- Armor Type: Leather Chest
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Preened Ironfeather Breastplate
- Armor Type: Leather Chest
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Stained Shadowcraft Spaulders
- Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Preened Ironfeather Shoulders
- Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Champion’s Deathdealer Breastplate
- Armor Type: Mail Chest
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Mystical Vest of Elements
- Armor Type: Mail Chest
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Champion Herod’s Shoulder
- Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Mystical Pauldrons of Elements
- Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Polished Breastplate of Valor
- Armor Type: Plate Chest
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Polished Spaulders of Valor
- Armor Type: Plate Shoulders
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Swift Hand of Justice Trinket
- Armor Type: Trinket
- Cost: 50 x Emblems of Heroism
Discerning Eye of the Beast
- Armor Type: Trinket
- Cost: 50 x Emblems of Heroism
Weapons
Balanced Heartseeker
- Weapon Type: One-Hand Dagger
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Venerable Dal’Rend’s Sacred Charge
- Weapon Type: Main Hand Sword
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Venerable Mass of McGowan
- Weapon Type: One Hand Mace
- Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism
Devout Aurastone Hammer
- Weapon Type: Main Hand Mace
- Cost: 50 x Emblems of Heroism
Charmed Ancient Bone Bow
- Weapon Type: Bow
- Cost: 65 x Emblems of Heroism
Bloodied Arcanite Reaper
- Weapon Type: Two-Handed Axe
- Cost: 65 x Emblems of Heroism
Repurposed Lava Dredger
- Weapon Type: Two-Handed Mace
- Cost: 65 x Emblems of Heroism
Dignified Headmaster’s Charge
- Weapon Type: Staff
- Cost: 65 x Emblems of Heroism
All Stone Keeper’s Shards Heirlooms in WoW WotLK Classic
Armor
Exquisite Sunderseer Mantle
- Armor Type: Cloth Shoulders
- Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Lasting Feralheart Spaulders
- Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
- Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Exceptional Stormshroud Shoulders
- Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
- Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Prized Beastmaster’s Mantle
- Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
- Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Aged Pauldrons of The Five Thunders
- Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
- Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Pristine Lightforge Spaulders
- Armor Type: Plate Shoulders
- Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Strengthened Stockade Pauldrons
- Armor Type: Plate Shoulders
- Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Inherited Insignia of the Alliance
- Armor Type: Trinket – Only available for the Alliance race.
- Cost: 325 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Inherited Insignia of the Horde
- Armor Type: Trinket – Only available for the Horde race.
- Cost: 325 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Weapons
Battleworn Thrash Blade
- Weapon Type: One-Hand Sword
- Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Grand Staff of Jordan
- Weapon Type: Staff
- Cost: 325 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Reforged Truesilver Champion
- Weapon Type: Two-Handed Sword
- Cost: 325 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Sharpened Scarlet Kris
- Weapon Type: One-Handed Dagger
- Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
The Blessed Hammer of Grace
- Weapon Type: Main Hand Mace
- Cost: 250 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
Upgraded Dwarven Hand Cannon
- Weapon Type: Gun
- Cost: 325 x Stone Keeper’s Shard
All Available Event Heirlooms
Dread Pirate Ring
- Armor Type: Ring
- How to get: From winning Kalu’ak Fishing Derby. Elder Clearwater offers the event in the Eventide in Dalaran (52.6, 65.8).
Although there aren’t too many Heirlooms in WoW WotLK Classic, these are all the Heirlooms and how to get them.