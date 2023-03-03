All Heirlooms in WotLK Classic and how to get them.

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic features a dark and immersive storyline featuring the Lich King, who will do everything possible to destroy all life in Azeroth. While most of the game has stayed the same, except for a few upgrades, one of the better additions to WotLK Classic is Heirlooms.

Heirlooms are a relatively new addition and differ from Heirlooms in Retail World of Warcraft. Heirlooms in WotLK Classic can be purchased with Emblem of Heroism or Stone Keeper’s Shards.

So, what are Heirlooms, and how can you get them in WotLK Classic?

Ultimate WoW WotLK Classic Heirloom Guide

Heirlooms in WotLK Classic include Armor, Weapons, and Trinkets. These are account-bound and can be an excellent way to level up your alts.

Each piece offers different benefits, including Experience Bonuses, improved stats as you level, and automatic armor switching when you graduate from level forty items.

Enchanting Heirlooms in WoW WotLK Classic

One of the exciting features of Heirlooms in WotLK Classic is that you can imbue them with enchants. It’s different from Retail WoW as you can’t use enchants with level requirements in WotLK Classic. So, you can only use Classic enchants on your Heirlooms as these don’t have level requirements.

The most popular enchants for chest pieces include:

Enchant Chest – Major Mana: This gives +100 mana.

Enchant Chest – Major Health: This gives +100 health.

Enchant Chest – Greater Stats: This provides +4 to all stats.

The most popular enchants for melee weapons include:

Enchant Weapon – Crusader: This heals for 75 to 125 and increases Strength by 100.

Enchant Weapon – Fiery Weapon: This strikes for 40 additional fire damage.

The most popular enchants for caster weapons include:

Enchant Weapon – Mighty Intellect: This increase intellect by 22.

Enchant Weapon – Mighty Spirit: This increases the spirit by 20.

Enchant Weapon – Healing Power: This increases spell power by 29.

Enchant Weapon – Spellpower: This increases spell power by 30.

Where to get Heirlooms in WoW WotLK Classic

Heirlooms can primarily be purchased from vendors with Emblem of Heroism, earned from quest rewards and Heroic bosses, or Stone Keeper’s Shards looted from bosses in Wintergrasp.

You can use Emblem of Heroism to purchase Chests, Shoulders, Weapons, and Trinkets from The Dalaran Heirloom Vendors, and you can use Stone Keeper’s Shard to purchase Shoulders, Weapons, and Trinkets from the Wintergrasp Quartermaster.

It’s important to note that you will find different items from Emblem of Heroism and Stone Keeper’s Shards vendors, so be sure to check the stock of both vendors.

Emblem of Heroism Heirloom vendors include:

Enchanter Isian from the Silver Covenant is located in the Silver Enclave in Dalaran (37.2, 55.6)

Enchanter Erodin from the Sunreavers is situated in the Sunreaver’s Sanctuary in Dalaran (65.2, 22.6)

Brammold Deepmine is an Antiques and Heirlooms vendor located in Curiosities and Moore (51.0. 53.6, and 50.0, 56.6)

Stone Keeper’s Shards Heirloom vendors include:

Knight Dameron, the Valiance Expedition Wintergrasp Quartermaster (51.6, 17.4)

Stone Guard Mukar, the Warsong Offensive Wintergrasp Quartermaster (51.6, 17.4)

All Emblems of Heroism Heirlooms in WoW WotLK Classic

Armor and Trinkets

Tattered Dreadmist Robe

Armor Type: Cloth Chest

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Tattered Dreadmist Mantle

Armor Type: Cloth Shoulders

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Stained Shadowcraft Tunic

Armor Type: Leather Chest

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Preened Ironfeather Breastplate

Armor Type: Leather Chest

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Stained Shadowcraft Spaulders

Armor Type: Leather Shoulders

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Preened Ironfeather Shoulders

Armor Type: Leather Shoulders

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Champion’s Deathdealer Breastplate

Armor Type: Mail Chest

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Mystical Vest of Elements

Armor Type: Mail Chest

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Champion Herod’s Shoulder

Armor Type: Mail Shoulders

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Mystical Pauldrons of Elements

Armor Type: Mail Shoulders

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Polished Breastplate of Valor

Armor Type: Plate Chest

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Polished Spaulders of Valor

Armor Type: Plate Shoulders

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Swift Hand of Justice Trinket

Armor Type: Trinket

Cost: 50 x Emblems of Heroism

Discerning Eye of the Beast

Armor Type: Trinket

Cost: 50 x Emblems of Heroism

Weapons

Balanced Heartseeker

Weapon Type: One-Hand Dagger

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Venerable Dal’Rend’s Sacred Charge

Weapon Type: Main Hand Sword

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Venerable Mass of McGowan

Weapon Type: One Hand Mace

Cost: 40 x Emblems of Heroism

Devout Aurastone Hammer

Weapon Type: Main Hand Mace

Cost: 50 x Emblems of Heroism

Charmed Ancient Bone Bow

Weapon Type: Bow

Cost: 65 x Emblems of Heroism

Bloodied Arcanite Reaper

Weapon Type: Two-Handed Axe

Cost: 65 x Emblems of Heroism

Repurposed Lava Dredger

Weapon Type: Two-Handed Mace

Cost: 65 x Emblems of Heroism

Dignified Headmaster’s Charge

Weapon Type: Staff

Cost: 65 x Emblems of Heroism

All Stone Keeper’s Shards Heirlooms in WoW WotLK Classic

Armor

Exquisite Sunderseer Mantle

Armor Type: Cloth Shoulders

Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Lasting Feralheart Spaulders

Armor Type: Leather Shoulders

Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Exceptional Stormshroud Shoulders

Armor Type: Leather Shoulders

Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Prized Beastmaster’s Mantle

Armor Type: Mail Shoulders

Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Aged Pauldrons of The Five Thunders

Armor Type: Mail Shoulders

Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Pristine Lightforge Spaulders

Armor Type: Plate Shoulders

Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Strengthened Stockade Pauldrons

Armor Type: Plate Shoulders

Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Inherited Insignia of the Alliance

Armor Type: Trinket – Only available for the Alliance race.

Cost: 325 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Inherited Insignia of the Horde

Armor Type: Trinket – Only available for the Horde race.

Cost: 325 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Weapons

Battleworn Thrash Blade

Weapon Type: One-Hand Sword

Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Grand Staff of Jordan

Weapon Type: Staff

Cost: 325 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Reforged Truesilver Champion

Weapon Type: Two-Handed Sword

Cost: 325 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Sharpened Scarlet Kris

Weapon Type: One-Handed Dagger

Cost: 200 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

The Blessed Hammer of Grace

Weapon Type: Main Hand Mace

Cost: 250 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

Upgraded Dwarven Hand Cannon

Weapon Type: Gun

Cost: 325 x Stone Keeper’s Shard

All Available Event Heirlooms

Dread Pirate Ring

Armor Type: Ring

How to get: From winning Kalu’ak Fishing Derby. Elder Clearwater offers the event in the Eventide in Dalaran (52.6, 65.8).

Although there aren’t too many Heirlooms in WoW WotLK Classic, these are all the Heirlooms and how to get them.