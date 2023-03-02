Ultimate WoW Dragonflight Heirloom guide: All Heirlooms in Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, there have been several buffs and nerfs to classes, upgrades to the profession UI systems, and even an overhaul of specific professions. Thankfully, Heirlooms have received a buff in this latest expansion. However, it’s not enough to undo all of the nerfs they’ve received in the past.
In saying that, players should consider Heirlooms in Dragonflight as the item scaling and stats are much better in Dragonflight than in Shadowlands. And Heirlooms are available for all classes and specializations in Dragonflight.
So, what are all the Heirlooms in Dragonflight, and how can you get them?
WoW Dragonflight Heirloom Guide
Heirlooms can sometimes be purchased from vendors or earned through specific quests. There are several types of Heirloom gear, including Helms, Necks, Shoulders, Cloaks, Chest Pieces, Legs, Rings, Shields, Weapons, and Trinkets.
Depending on your class and specialization, you must obtain specific pieces that suit your character. To upgrade your Heirlooms, you’ll need to gain particular upgrade items, and they vary depending on the type of Heirloom.
Where to buy Heirlooms in WoW
Heirloom Curators
Besides the Auction House, there are two leading Heirloom curators in WoW– one for the Alliance and one for the Horde—where you can buy most of the Heirlooms. The Alliance vendor, Krom Stoutarm, can be found in the Hall of Explorers in Ironforge. The Horde vendor, Estelle Gendry, can be found on top of the Orgrimmar entrance gates.
Guild Vendors
You can also purchase some items from Guild Vendors, but your current guild must be at least level twenty to access specific Guild Vendor items.
While there are several Guild Vendors in WoW, the easiest to find include: Goram, who can be found in the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar, and Shay Pressler, who can be found just after the entrance walls (south of the Trade District) in Stormwind.
Service Medal Quartermasters
There are also Service Medal Quartermasters that you can visit to purchase specific Heirlooms using your Service Medals. For the Horde, you’ll spend Honorbound Service Medals with Provisioner Mukra, who can be located to the right of the entrance near the Grand Bazaar in Dazar’alor.
And for those in the Alliance, you’ll spend 7th Legion Service Medals with Provisioner Stoutforge, who can be found in the long stone area between Ashvane Docks and Tradewinds Market in Boralus.
All Available Heirlooms in WoW
Heirloom Helms
Burnished Helm of Might
- Armor Type: Plate Helm
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor
Polished Helm of Valor
- Armor Type: Plate Helm
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor
Pristine Lightforge Helm
- Armor Type: Plate Helm
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor
Mystical Coif of Elements
- Armor Type: Mail Helm
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor
Tarnished Raging Berserker’s Helm
- Armor Type: Mail Helm
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor
Preened Tribal War Feathers
- Armor Type: Leather Helm
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor
Stained Shadowcraft Cap
- Armor Type: Leather Helm
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendor
Tattered Dreadmist Mask
- Armor Type: Cloth Helm
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendor
Heirloom Necks
Eternal Horizon Choker
- Armor Type: Necklace
- Cost: 700 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Eternal Emberfury Talisman
- Armor Type: Necklace
- Cost: 700 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Eternal Talisman of Evasion
- Armor Type: Necklace
- Cost: 700 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Eternal Will of the Martyr
- Armor Type: Necklace
- Cost: 700 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Eternal Amulet of the Redeemed
- Armor Type: Necklace
- Cost: 700 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Eternal Woven Ivy Necklace
- Armor Type: Necklace
- Cost: 700 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Heirloom Shoulders
Tattered Dreadmist Mantle
- Armor Type: Cloth Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased at Heirloom Curators
Exquisite Sunderseer Mantle
- Armor Type: Cloth Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Stained Shadowcraft Spaulders
- Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Preened Ironfeather Shoulders
- Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Exceptional Stormshroud Shoulders
- Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Lasting Feralheart Spaulders
- Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Aged Pauldrons of The Five Thunders
- Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Mystical Pauldrons of Elements
- Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Champion Herod’s Shoulder
- Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Prized Beastmaster’s Mantle
- Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Burnished Pauldrons of Might
- Armor Type: Plate Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Polished Spaulders of Valor
- Armor Type: Plate Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Pristine Lightforge Spaulders
- Armor Type: Plate Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Strengthened Stockade Pauldrons
- Armor Type: Plate Shoulders
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Heirloom Backs
Ancient Bloodmoon Cloak
- Armor Type: Cloak
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors
Inherited Cape of the Black Baron
- Armor Type: Cloak
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors
Ripped Sandstorm Cloak
- Armor Type: Cloak
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors
Worn Stoneskin Gargoyle Cape
- Armor Type: Cloak
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors
Stone Guard’s Bladed Cloak
- Armor Type: Cloak
- Cost: 75 x Honorbound Service Medals
- How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster
Banded Gilnean Cloak
- Armor Type: Cloak
- Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals
- How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.
Heirloom Chest
Tattered Dreadmist Robe
- Armor Type: Cloth Chest
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Stained Shadowcraft Tunic
- Armor Type: Leather Chest
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Preened Ironfeather Breastplate
- Armor Type: Leather Chest
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Champion’s Deathdealer Breastplate
- Armor Type: Mail Chest
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Mystical Vest of Elements
- Armor Type: Mail Chest
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Burnished Breastplate of Might
- Armor Type: Plate Chest
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Pristine Lightforge Breastplate
- Armor Type: Plate Chest
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Polished Breastplate of Valor
- Armor Type: Plate Chest
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Heirloom Legs
Tattered Dreadmist Leggings
- Armor Type: Cloth Legs
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendors.
Stained Shadowcraft Pants
- Armor Type: Leather Legs
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.
Preened Wildfeather Leggings
- Armor Type: Leather Legs
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.
Burnished Legplates of Might
- Armor Type: Mail Legs
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.
Polished Legplates of Valor
- Armor Type: Mail Legs
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.
Tarnished Leggings of Destruction
- Armor Type: Plate Legs
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.
Pristine Lightforge Legplates
- Armor Type: Plate Legs
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.
Mystical Kilt of Elements
- Armor Type: Plate Legs
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.
Heirloom Rings
Admiral Taylor’s Loyalty Ring
- Armor Type: Ring
- Cost: Quest reward
- How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Shipyard Mission, The House Always Wins.
Dread Pirate Ring
- Armor Type: Ring
- Cost: Quest reward
- How to get: By completing the Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza quest in The Cape of Stranglethorn.
Signet of the Third Fleet
- Armor Type: Ring
- Cost: Quest reward
- How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Shipyard Mission, The Wave Mistress
Captain Sander’s Returned Band
- Armor Type: Ring
- Cost: Quest reward
- How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Mission, For Hate’s Sake
Heirloom Shields
Flamescarred Draconian Deflector
- Armor Type: Shield
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Weathered Observer’s Shield
- Armor Type: Shield
- Cost: 500 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Heirloom Weapons
Spear of Rethu
- Weapon Type: Polearm
- Cost: Quest reward
- How to get: By completing the Neltharion’s Lair: Misdirected, Archaeology profession quest in the Highmountain.
Brawler’s Razor Claws
- Weapon Type: Fist Weapon
- Cost: 1,000 gold
- How to get: Alliance- Quackenbush, Bizmo’s Brawlpub Quartermaster, in Deeprun Tram. Horde- Paul North, Brawl’gar Arena Quartermaster, in the Brawl’gar Arena
Bloodied Arcanite Reaper
- Weapon Type: Two-Handed Axe
- Cost: 750 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Bloodsoaked Skullforge Reaver
- Weapon Type: One-Handed Sword
- Cost: 650 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Dignified Headmaster’s Charge
- Weapon Type: Staff
- Cost: 750 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Venerable Dal’Rend’s Sacred Charge
- Weapon Type: One-Handed Sword
- Cost: 650 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Eagletalon Spear
- Weapon Type: Polearm
- Cost: 650 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Venerable Mass of McGowan
- Weapon Type: One-Handed Mace
- Cost: 650 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Charmed Ancient Bone Bow
- Weapon Type: Bow
- Cost: 750 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Reforged Truesilver Champion
- Weapon Type: Two-Handed Sword
- Cost: 750 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
The Blessed Hammer of Grace
- Weapon Type: One-Handed Mace
- Cost: 650 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Burnished Warden Staff
- Weapon Type: Staff
- Cost: 750 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Battleworn Thrash Blade
- Weapon Type: One-Handed Sword
- Cost: 650 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Grand Staff of Jordan
- Weapon Type: Staff
- Cost: 750 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Upgraded Dwarven Hand Cannon
- Weapon Type: Gun
- Cost: 750 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Sharpened Scarlet Kris
- Weapon Type: Dagger
- Cost: 650 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Repurposed Lava Dredger
- Weapon Type: Two-Handed Mace
- Cost: 750 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Devout Aurastone Hammer
- Weapon Type: One-Handed Mace
- Cost: 650 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Balanced Heartseeker
- Weapon Type: Dagger
- Cost: 650 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Heirloom Trinkets
Defending Champion
- Trinket Type: XP Gain from Battlegrounds
- Cost: Arena reward
- How to get: By winning the Gurubashi Arena Event 13 times. The arena is located at The Cape of Stranglethorn.
Returning Champion
- Trinket Type: XP Gain from Battlegrounds
- Cost: Event reward
- How to get: By winning the Darkmoon Deathmatch Event 13 times. The event can be found on Darkmoon Island.
Touch of the Void
- Trinket Type: Summons Void Tendrils for DPS
- Cost: Quest reward
- How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Mission, The Consuming Void
Loa-Touched Warscroll
- Trinket Type: Buffs Party Members Crit
- Cost: 75 x Honorbound Service Medals
- How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster
Deathstalkers’ Gloaming Powder
- Trinket Type: Reduces Threat Generation
- Cost: 75 x Honorbound Service Medals
- How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster
Orcish War Horn
- Trinket Type: Increases Party Versatility
- Cost: 75 x Honorbound Service Medals
- How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster
Tome of Thalassian Hymns
- Trinket Type: Increases Party Haste
- Cost: 75 x Honorbound Service Medals
- How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster
Inherited Insignia of the Alliance
- Trinket Type: Removes Impairing Effects
- Cost: 700 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Inherited Insignia of the Horde
- Trinket Type: Removes Impairing Effects
- Cost: 700 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Kaldorei Powder of Twilight
- Trinket Type: Reduces Threat Generation
- Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals
- How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.
Tidesages’ Warscroll
- Trinket Type: Buffs Party Members Crit
- Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals
- How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.
Dwarven War Horn
- Trinket Type: Increases Party Versatility
- Cost:75 x 7th Legion Service Medals
- How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.
Hymnal of the 7th Legion
- Trinket Type: Increases Party Haste
- Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals
- How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.
Inherited Mark of Tyranny
- Trinket Type: Increases Max Health
- Cost: 700 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Swift Hand of Justice
- Trinket Type: Percentage Heal
- Cost: 700 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
Discerning Eye of the Beast
- Trinket Type: Percentage Mana Restoration
- Cost: 700 gold
- How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator
While many Heirlooms are available in WoW, the key takeaway is to get the ones best suited to your class, specializations, and needs.