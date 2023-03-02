Ultimate WoW Dragonflight Heirloom guide: All Heirlooms in Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, there have been several buffs and nerfs to classes, upgrades to the profession UI systems, and even an overhaul of specific professions. Thankfully, Heirlooms have received a buff in this latest expansion. However, it’s not enough to undo all of the nerfs they’ve received in the past.

In saying that, players should consider Heirlooms in Dragonflight as the item scaling and stats are much better in Dragonflight than in Shadowlands. And Heirlooms are available for all classes and specializations in Dragonflight.

So, what are all the Heirlooms in Dragonflight, and how can you get them?

WoW Dragonflight Heirloom Guide

Heirlooms can sometimes be purchased from vendors or earned through specific quests. There are several types of Heirloom gear, including Helms, Necks, Shoulders, Cloaks, Chest Pieces, Legs, Rings, Shields, Weapons, and Trinkets.

Depending on your class and specialization, you must obtain specific pieces that suit your character. To upgrade your Heirlooms, you’ll need to gain particular upgrade items, and they vary depending on the type of Heirloom.

Where to buy Heirlooms in WoW

Heirloom Curators

Besides the Auction House, there are two leading Heirloom curators in WoW– one for the Alliance and one for the Horde—where you can buy most of the Heirlooms. The Alliance vendor, Krom Stoutarm, can be found in the Hall of Explorers in Ironforge. The Horde vendor, Estelle Gendry, can be found on top of the Orgrimmar entrance gates.

Guild Vendors

You can also purchase some items from Guild Vendors, but your current guild must be at least level twenty to access specific Guild Vendor items.

While there are several Guild Vendors in WoW, the easiest to find include: Goram, who can be found in the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar, and Shay Pressler, who can be found just after the entrance walls (south of the Trade District) in Stormwind.

Service Medal Quartermasters

There are also Service Medal Quartermasters that you can visit to purchase specific Heirlooms using your Service Medals. For the Horde, you’ll spend Honorbound Service Medals with Provisioner Mukra, who can be located to the right of the entrance near the Grand Bazaar in Dazar’alor.

And for those in the Alliance, you’ll spend 7th Legion Service Medals with Provisioner Stoutforge, who can be found in the long stone area between Ashvane Docks and Tradewinds Market in Boralus.

All Available Heirlooms in WoW

Heirloom Helms

Burnished Helm of Might

Armor Type: Plate Helm

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Polished Helm of Valor

Armor Type: Plate Helm

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Pristine Lightforge Helm

Armor Type: Plate Helm

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Mystical Coif of Elements

Armor Type: Mail Helm

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Tarnished Raging Berserker’s Helm

Armor Type: Mail Helm

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Preened Tribal War Feathers

Armor Type: Leather Helm

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Stained Shadowcraft Cap

Armor Type: Leather Helm

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Tattered Dreadmist Mask

Armor Type: Cloth Helm

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Heirloom Necks

Eternal Horizon Choker

Armor Type: Necklace

Cost: 700 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eternal Emberfury Talisman

Armor Type: Necklace

Cost: 700 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eternal Talisman of Evasion

Armor Type: Necklace

Cost: 700 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eternal Will of the Martyr

Armor Type: Necklace

Cost: 700 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eternal Amulet of the Redeemed

Armor Type: Necklace

Cost: 700 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eternal Woven Ivy Necklace

Armor Type: Necklace

Cost: 700 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Heirloom Shoulders

Tattered Dreadmist Mantle

Armor Type: Cloth Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased at Heirloom Curators

Exquisite Sunderseer Mantle

Armor Type: Cloth Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Stained Shadowcraft Spaulders

Armor Type: Leather Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Preened Ironfeather Shoulders

Armor Type: Leather Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Exceptional Stormshroud Shoulders

Armor Type: Leather Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Lasting Feralheart Spaulders

Armor Type: Leather Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Aged Pauldrons of The Five Thunders

Armor Type: Mail Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Mystical Pauldrons of Elements

Armor Type: Mail Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Champion Herod’s Shoulder

Armor Type: Mail Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Prized Beastmaster’s Mantle

Armor Type: Mail Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Burnished Pauldrons of Might

Armor Type: Plate Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Polished Spaulders of Valor

Armor Type: Plate Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Pristine Lightforge Spaulders

Armor Type: Plate Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Strengthened Stockade Pauldrons

Armor Type: Plate Shoulders

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Heirloom Backs

Ancient Bloodmoon Cloak

Armor Type: Cloak

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors

Inherited Cape of the Black Baron

Armor Type: Cloak

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors

Ripped Sandstorm Cloak

Armor Type: Cloak

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors

Worn Stoneskin Gargoyle Cape

Armor Type: Cloak

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors

Stone Guard’s Bladed Cloak

Armor Type: Cloak

Cost: 75 x Honorbound Service Medals

How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster

Banded Gilnean Cloak

Armor Type: Cloak

Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals

How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.

Heirloom Chest

Tattered Dreadmist Robe

Armor Type: Cloth Chest

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Stained Shadowcraft Tunic

Armor Type: Leather Chest

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Preened Ironfeather Breastplate

Armor Type: Leather Chest

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Champion’s Deathdealer Breastplate

Armor Type: Mail Chest

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Mystical Vest of Elements

Armor Type: Mail Chest

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Burnished Breastplate of Might

Armor Type: Plate Chest

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Pristine Lightforge Breastplate

Armor Type: Plate Chest

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Polished Breastplate of Valor

Armor Type: Plate Chest

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Heirloom Legs

Tattered Dreadmist Leggings

Armor Type: Cloth Legs

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendors.

Stained Shadowcraft Pants

Armor Type: Leather Legs

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.

Preened Wildfeather Leggings

Armor Type: Leather Legs

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.

Burnished Legplates of Might

Armor Type: Mail Legs

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.

Polished Legplates of Valor

Armor Type: Mail Legs

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.

Tarnished Leggings of Destruction

Armor Type: Plate Legs

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.

Pristine Lightforge Legplates

Armor Type: Plate Legs

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.

Mystical Kilt of Elements

Armor Type: Plate Legs

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors.

Heirloom Rings

Admiral Taylor’s Loyalty Ring

Armor Type: Ring

Cost: Quest reward

How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Shipyard Mission, The House Always Wins.

Dread Pirate Ring

Armor Type: Ring

Cost: Quest reward

How to get: By completing the Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza quest in The Cape of Stranglethorn.

Signet of the Third Fleet

Armor Type: Ring

Cost: Quest reward

How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Shipyard Mission, The Wave Mistress

Captain Sander’s Returned Band

Armor Type: Ring

Cost: Quest reward

How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Mission, For Hate’s Sake

Heirloom Shields

Flamescarred Draconian Deflector

Armor Type: Shield

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Weathered Observer’s Shield

Armor Type: Shield

Cost: 500 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Heirloom Weapons

Spear of Rethu

Weapon Type: Polearm

Cost: Quest reward

How to get: By completing the Neltharion’s Lair: Misdirected, Archaeology profession quest in the Highmountain.

Brawler’s Razor Claws

Weapon Type: Fist Weapon

Cost: 1,000 gold

How to get: Alliance- Quackenbush, Bizmo’s Brawlpub Quartermaster, in Deeprun Tram. Horde- Paul North, Brawl’gar Arena Quartermaster, in the Brawl’gar Arena

Bloodied Arcanite Reaper

Weapon Type: Two-Handed Axe

Cost: 750 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Bloodsoaked Skullforge Reaver

Weapon Type: One-Handed Sword

Cost: 650 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Dignified Headmaster’s Charge

Weapon Type: Staff

Cost: 750 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Venerable Dal’Rend’s Sacred Charge

Weapon Type: One-Handed Sword

Cost: 650 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eagletalon Spear

Weapon Type: Polearm

Cost: 650 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Venerable Mass of McGowan

Weapon Type: One-Handed Mace

Cost: 650 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Charmed Ancient Bone Bow

Weapon Type: Bow

Cost: 750 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Reforged Truesilver Champion

Weapon Type: Two-Handed Sword

Cost: 750 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

The Blessed Hammer of Grace

Weapon Type: One-Handed Mace

Cost: 650 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Burnished Warden Staff

Weapon Type: Staff

Cost: 750 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Battleworn Thrash Blade

Weapon Type: One-Handed Sword

Cost: 650 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Grand Staff of Jordan

Weapon Type: Staff

Cost: 750 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Upgraded Dwarven Hand Cannon

Weapon Type: Gun

Cost: 750 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Sharpened Scarlet Kris

Weapon Type: Dagger

Cost: 650 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Repurposed Lava Dredger

Weapon Type: Two-Handed Mace

Cost: 750 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Devout Aurastone Hammer

Weapon Type: One-Handed Mace

Cost: 650 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Balanced Heartseeker

Weapon Type: Dagger

Cost: 650 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Heirloom Trinkets

Defending Champion

Trinket Type: XP Gain from Battlegrounds

Cost: Arena reward

How to get: By winning the Gurubashi Arena Event 13 times. The arena is located at The Cape of Stranglethorn.

Returning Champion

Trinket Type: XP Gain from Battlegrounds

Cost: Event reward

How to get: By winning the Darkmoon Deathmatch Event 13 times. The event can be found on Darkmoon Island.

Touch of the Void

Trinket Type: Summons Void Tendrils for DPS

Cost: Quest reward

How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Mission, The Consuming Void

Loa-Touched Warscroll

Trinket Type: Buffs Party Members Crit

Cost: 75 x Honorbound Service Medals

How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster

Deathstalkers’ Gloaming Powder

Trinket Type: Reduces Threat Generation

Cost: 75 x Honorbound Service Medals

How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster

Orcish War Horn

Trinket Type: Increases Party Versatility

Cost: 75 x Honorbound Service Medals

How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster

Tome of Thalassian Hymns

Trinket Type: Increases Party Haste

Cost: 75 x Honorbound Service Medals

How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster

Inherited Insignia of the Alliance

Trinket Type: Removes Impairing Effects

Cost: 700 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Inherited Insignia of the Horde

Trinket Type: Removes Impairing Effects

Cost: 700 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Kaldorei Powder of Twilight

Trinket Type: Reduces Threat Generation

Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals

How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.

Tidesages’ Warscroll

Trinket Type: Buffs Party Members Crit

Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals

How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.

Dwarven War Horn

Trinket Type: Increases Party Versatility

Cost:75 x 7th Legion Service Medals

How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.

Hymnal of the 7th Legion

Trinket Type: Increases Party Haste

Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals

How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.

Inherited Mark of Tyranny

Trinket Type: Increases Max Health

Cost: 700 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Swift Hand of Justice

Trinket Type: Percentage Heal

Cost: 700 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Discerning Eye of the Beast

Trinket Type: Percentage Mana Restoration

Cost: 700 gold

How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

While many Heirlooms are available in WoW, the key takeaway is to get the ones best suited to your class, specializations, and needs.