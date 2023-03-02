Ultimate WoW Dragonflight Heirloom guide: All Heirlooms in Dragonflight

All available Heirlooms in World of Warcraft.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, there have been several buffs and nerfs to classes, upgrades to the profession UI systems, and even an overhaul of specific professions. Thankfully, Heirlooms have received a buff in this latest expansion. However, it’s not enough to undo all of the nerfs they’ve received in the past.

In saying that, players should consider Heirlooms in Dragonflight as the item scaling and stats are much better in Dragonflight than in Shadowlands. And Heirlooms are available for all classes and specializations in Dragonflight. 

So, what are all the Heirlooms in Dragonflight, and how can you get them?

WoW Dragonflight Heirloom Guide

Heirlooms can sometimes be purchased from vendors or earned through specific quests. There are several types of Heirloom gear, including Helms, Necks, Shoulders, Cloaks, Chest Pieces, Legs, Rings, Shields, Weapons, and Trinkets.

Depending on your class and specialization, you must obtain specific pieces that suit your character. To upgrade your Heirlooms, you’ll need to gain particular upgrade items, and they vary depending on the type of Heirloom.

Where to buy Heirlooms in WoW

Heirloom Curators

Besides the Auction House, there are two leading Heirloom curators in WoW– one for the Alliance and one for the Horde—where you can buy most of the Heirlooms. The Alliance vendor, Krom Stoutarm, can be found in the Hall of Explorers in Ironforge. The Horde vendor, Estelle Gendry, can be found on top of the Orgrimmar entrance gates.

Guild Vendors

You can also purchase some items from Guild Vendors, but your current guild must be at least level twenty to access specific Guild Vendor items.

While there are several Guild Vendors in WoW, the easiest to find include: Goram, who can be found in the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar, and Shay Pressler, who can be found just after the entrance walls (south of the Trade District) in Stormwind.

Service Medal Quartermasters

There are also Service Medal Quartermasters that you can visit to purchase specific Heirlooms using your Service Medals. For the Horde, you’ll spend Honorbound Service Medals with Provisioner Mukra, who can be located to the right of the entrance near the Grand Bazaar in Dazar’alor. 

And for those in the Alliance, you’ll spend 7th Legion Service Medals with Provisioner Stoutforge, who can be found in the long stone area between Ashvane Docks and Tradewinds Market in Boralus.

All Available Heirlooms in WoW

Heirloom Helms

Burnished Helm of Might 

  • Armor Type: Plate Helm
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Polished Helm of Valor

  • Armor Type: Plate Helm
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Pristine Lightforge Helm 

  • Armor Type: Plate Helm
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Mystical Coif of Elements

  • Armor Type: Mail Helm
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Tarnished Raging Berserker’s Helm 

  • Armor Type: Mail Helm
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Preened Tribal War Feathers 

  • Armor Type: Leather Helm
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Stained Shadowcraft Cap

  • Armor Type: Leather Helm
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Tattered Dreadmist Mask 

  • Armor Type: Cloth Helm
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendor

Heirloom Necks

Eternal Horizon Choker

  • Armor Type: Necklace
  • Cost: 700 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eternal Emberfury Talisman

  • Armor Type: Necklace
  • Cost: 700 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eternal Talisman of Evasion 

  • Armor Type: Necklace
  • Cost: 700 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eternal Will of the Martyr

  • Armor Type: Necklace
  • Cost: 700 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eternal Amulet of the Redeemed 

  • Armor Type: Necklace
  • Cost: 700 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eternal Woven Ivy Necklace

  • Armor Type: Necklace
  • Cost: 700 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Heirloom Shoulders

Tattered Dreadmist Mantle

  • Armor Type: Cloth Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased at Heirloom Curators

Exquisite Sunderseer Mantle 

  • Armor Type: Cloth Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Stained Shadowcraft Spaulders 

  • Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Preened Ironfeather Shoulders 

  • Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Exceptional Stormshroud Shoulders 

  • Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Lasting Feralheart Spaulders 

  • Armor Type: Leather Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Aged Pauldrons of The Five Thunders

  • Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Mystical Pauldrons of Elements

  • Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Champion Herod’s Shoulder

  • Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Prized Beastmaster’s Mantle

  • Armor Type: Mail Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Burnished Pauldrons of Might

  • Armor Type: Plate Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Polished Spaulders of Valor

  • Armor Type: Plate Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Pristine Lightforge Spaulders

  • Armor Type: Plate Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Strengthened Stockade Pauldrons

  • Armor Type: Plate Shoulders
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Heirloom Backs

Ancient Bloodmoon Cloak

  • Armor Type: Cloak
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors

Inherited Cape of the Black Baron

  • Armor Type: Cloak
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors

Ripped Sandstorm Cloak

  • Armor Type: Cloak
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors

Worn Stoneskin Gargoyle Cape

  • Armor Type: Cloak
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased at Guild Vendors

Stone Guard’s Bladed Cloak

  • Armor Type: Cloak
  • Cost: 75 x  Honorbound Service Medals
  • How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster

Banded Gilnean Cloak

  • Armor Type: Cloak
  • Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals
  • How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.

Heirloom Chest

Tattered Dreadmist Robe

  • Armor Type: Cloth Chest
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Stained Shadowcraft Tunic

  • Armor Type: Leather Chest
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Preened Ironfeather Breastplate

  • Armor Type: Leather Chest
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Champion’s Deathdealer Breastplate

  • Armor Type: Mail Chest
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Mystical Vest of Elements

  • Armor Type: Mail Chest
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Burnished Breastplate of Might

  • Armor Type: Plate Chest
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Pristine Lightforge Breastplate

  • Armor Type: Plate Chest
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Polished Breastplate of Valor

  • Armor Type: Plate Chest
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Heirloom Legs

Tattered Dreadmist Leggings

  • Armor Type: Cloth Legs
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: Can be purchased from Guild Vendors. 

Stained Shadowcraft Pants

  • Armor Type: Leather Legs
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors. 

Preened Wildfeather Leggings

  • Armor Type: Leather Legs
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors. 

Burnished Legplates of Might

  • Armor Type: Mail Legs
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors. 

Polished Legplates of Valor

  • Armor Type: Mail Legs
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors. 

Tarnished Leggings of Destruction

  • Armor Type: Plate Legs
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors. 

Pristine Lightforge Legplates

  • Armor Type: Plate Legs
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors. 

Mystical Kilt of Elements

  • Armor Type: Plate Legs
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from Guild Vendors. 

Heirloom Rings

Admiral Taylor’s Loyalty Ring

  • Armor Type: Ring 
  • Cost: Quest reward
  • How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Shipyard Mission, The House Always Wins.

Dread Pirate Ring

  • Armor Type: Ring
  • Cost: Quest reward
  • How to get: By completing the Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza quest in The Cape of Stranglethorn.

Signet of the Third Fleet

  • Armor Type: Ring
  • Cost: Quest reward
  • How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Shipyard Mission, The Wave Mistress

Captain Sander’s Returned Band

  • Armor Type: Ring
  • Cost: Quest reward
  • How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Mission, For Hate’s Sake

Heirloom Shields

Flamescarred Draconian Deflector

  • Armor Type: Shield
  • Cost: 500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Weathered Observer’s Shield

  • Armor Type: Shield
  • Cost:  500 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Heirloom Weapons

Spear of Rethu

  • Weapon Type: Polearm
  • Cost: Quest reward
  • How to get: By completing the Neltharion’s Lair: Misdirected, Archaeology profession quest in the Highmountain.

Brawler’s Razor Claws 

  • Weapon Type: Fist Weapon
  • Cost: 1,000 gold
  • How to get: Alliance- Quackenbush, Bizmo’s Brawlpub Quartermaster, in Deeprun Tram. Horde- Paul North, Brawl’gar Arena Quartermaster, in the Brawl’gar Arena

Bloodied Arcanite Reaper

  • Weapon Type: Two-Handed Axe
  • Cost: 750 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Bloodsoaked Skullforge Reaver

  • Weapon Type: One-Handed Sword
  • Cost: 650 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Dignified Headmaster’s Charge

  • Weapon Type: Staff
  • Cost: 750 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Venerable Dal’Rend’s Sacred Charge

  • Weapon Type: One-Handed Sword
  • Cost: 650 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Eagletalon Spear

  • Weapon Type: Polearm
  • Cost: 650 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Venerable Mass of McGowan

  • Weapon Type: One-Handed Mace
  • Cost: 650 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Charmed Ancient Bone Bow

  • Weapon Type: Bow
  • Cost: 750 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Reforged Truesilver Champion

  • Weapon Type: Two-Handed Sword
  • Cost: 750 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

The Blessed Hammer of Grace

  • Weapon Type: One-Handed Mace
  • Cost: 650 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Burnished Warden Staff

  • Weapon Type: Staff
  • Cost: 750 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Battleworn Thrash Blade

  • Weapon Type: One-Handed Sword
  • Cost: 650 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Grand Staff of Jordan

  • Weapon Type: Staff
  • Cost: 750 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Upgraded Dwarven Hand Cannon

  • Weapon Type: Gun
  • Cost: 750 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Sharpened Scarlet Kris

  • Weapon Type: Dagger
  • Cost: 650 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Repurposed Lava Dredger

  • Weapon Type: Two-Handed Mace
  • Cost: 750 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Devout Aurastone Hammer

  • Weapon Type: One-Handed Mace
  • Cost: 650 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Balanced Heartseeker

  • Weapon Type: Dagger
  • Cost: 650 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Heirloom Trinkets

Defending Champion

  • Trinket Type: XP Gain from Battlegrounds
  • Cost: Arena reward
  • How to get: By winning the Gurubashi Arena Event 13 times. The arena is located at The Cape of Stranglethorn. 

Returning Champion

  • Trinket Type: XP Gain from Battlegrounds
  • Cost: Event reward
  • How to get: By winning the Darkmoon Deathmatch Event 13 times. The event can be found on Darkmoon Island.

Touch of the Void

  • Trinket Type: Summons Void Tendrils for DPS
  • Cost: Quest reward
  • How to get: By completing the Warlords of Draenor Garrison Mission, The Consuming Void

Loa-Touched Warscroll 

  • Trinket Type: Buffs Party Members Crit
  • Cost: 75 x  Honorbound Service Medals
  • How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster

Deathstalkers’ Gloaming Powder 

  • Trinket Type: Reduces Threat Generation
  • Cost: 75 x  Honorbound Service Medals
  • How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster

Orcish War Horn 

  • Trinket Type: Increases Party Versatility
  • Cost: 75 x  Honorbound Service Medals
  • How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster

Tome of Thalassian Hymns 

  • Trinket Type: Increases Party Haste
  • Cost: 75 x  Honorbound Service Medals
  • How to get: It can be purchased from the Horde Service Medal Quartermaster

Inherited Insignia of the Alliance

  • Trinket Type: Removes Impairing Effects
  • Cost: 700 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Inherited Insignia of the Horde 

  • Trinket Type: Removes Impairing Effects
  • Cost: 700 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Kaldorei Powder of Twilight 

  • Trinket Type: Reduces Threat Generation
  • Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals
  • How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.

Tidesages’ Warscroll 

  • Trinket Type: Buffs Party Members Crit
  • Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals
  • How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.

Dwarven War Horn

  • Trinket Type:  Increases Party Versatility
  • Cost:75 x 7th Legion Service Medals
  • How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.

Hymnal of the 7th Legion 

  • Trinket Type: Increases Party Haste
  • Cost: 75 x 7th Legion Service Medals
  • How to get: It can be purchased from the Alliance Service Medal Quartermaster.

Inherited Mark of Tyranny 

  • Trinket Type: Increases Max Health
  • Cost: 700 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Swift Hand of Justice 

  • Trinket Type: Percentage Heal
  • Cost: 700 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

Discerning Eye of the Beast 

  • Trinket Type: Percentage Mana Restoration
  • Cost: 700 gold
  • How to get: It can be purchased from an Heirloom Curator

While many Heirlooms are available in WoW, the key takeaway is to get the ones best suited to your class, specializations, and needs.