Leveling in World of Warcraft Classic is a time-consuming and demanding process that takes commitment, no matter if we’re talking about regular leveling, leveling professions, weapons, or spells like Conjured Food.
So before jumping into leveling anything, it’s advised you reconsider your choices and set your decision in stone. Although leveling a character is easily the biggest time investment in WoW, leveling your professions requires you to invest time and gold, which means dropping professions and picking up a new one is far from an easy decision.
Enchanting is, without a doubt, one of the easiest professions to pick up since it can be leveled from the comfort of your hub city without any need to travel across the continent in search of materials. Since Enchanting allows you to enchant both your and other players’ gear with bonus stats, Grandmaster Enchanters will be high in demand, especially before the launch of raids.
Before you get overly excited, we must warn you that the best Enchanting recipes are normally hiding in dungeons and raids. Once you get your hands on the rare recipes, the money will start flowing in.
To get a head start on other Enchanters, here’s a complete guide on how to level Enchanting quickly and effectively tackling the Enchanting trainers, the essential materials, and the leveling process.
How to level Enchanting in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic
Learning Enchanting
Just like any other old-world profession, you can learn the magic art of Enchanting by visiting any capital city and talking to an Enchanting Apprentice-Artisan. Horde Apprentice-Artisans can be found in Orgrimmar, Thunder Bluff, Undercity, Silverpine Forest, Durotar, Tanaris, and Silvermoon City. On the other hand, Alliance Enchanting trainers can be found in Stormwind, Ironforge, Darkshore, Duskwood, Tanaris, and Exodar. Once you’ve reached level 300 in Enchanting, travel across the Dark Portal and learn Master Enchanting from trainers in Hellfire Penninsula, Shattrah City, or Netherstorm. And lastly, to become Grandmaster Enchanter, pay a visit to Grandmaster Enchanter in Borean Tundra, Howling Fjord, Icecrown, or Dalaran.
Getting started with Enchanting
Once you absorbed the fundamentals of Enchanting, visit any Enchanting Supplies vendor and purchase Copper Rod to get started with Enchanting. You can also buy a couple of dusts and essences to simply have an easier time with these first couple of levels. After you craft your first Runed Copper Rod, keep it at all times with you and don’t leave it in a bank or sell it since it’s an essential item to Enchanting. As you level Enchanting, you’ll quickly learn there are other types of rods you’ll need to have on you, like Runed Silver Rod and Runed Golden Rod. They should too be in your inventory at all times.
Here’s the list of essential materials used to level Enchanting:
|Amount
|Item
|One
|Runed Copper Rod
|One
|Runed Silver Rod
|One
|Runed Golden Rod
|One
|Runed Truesilver Rod
|One
|Runed Fel Iron Rod
|One
|Runed Adamantite Rod
|One
|Runed Eternium Rod
|One
|Runed Titanium Rod
Here’s the shopping list of necessary materials for leveling Enchanting:
|Amount
|Item
|Source
|130
|Strange Dust
|Enchanting
|One
|Lesser Magic Essence
|Enchanting
|15
|Greater Magic Essence
|Enchanting
|Nine
|Simple Wood
|Enchanting Supplies Vendots
|30
|Lesser Astral Essence
|Enchanting
|140
|Soul Dust
|Enchanting
|Two
|Greater Astral Essence
|Enchanting
|250
|Vision Dust
|Enchanting
|Two
|Greater Mystic Essence
|Enchanting
|Six
|Lesser Nether Essence
|Enchanting
|200
|Dream Dust
|Enchanting
|50
|Purple Lotus
|Herbalism
|85
|Illusion Dust
|Enchanting
|Five
|Greater Eternal Essence
|Enchanting
|10
|Large Brilliant Shard
|Enchanting
|Two
|Iridescent Pearl
|Mining
|Two
|Black Pearl
|Mining
|Two
|Golden Pearl
|Mining
|Five
|Greater Eternal Essence
|Enchanting
|380
|Arcane Dust
|Enchanting
|25
|Lesser Planar Essence
|Enchanting
|16
|Greater Planar Essence
|Enchanting
|20
|Nightmare Vine
|Herbalism
|Seven
|Large Prismatic Shard
|Enchanting
|One
|Primal Might
|Alchemy
|750
|Infinite Dust
|Enchanting
|45
|Greater Cosmic Essence
|Enchanting
|55
|Dream Shard
|Enchanting
|130
|Eternal Earth
|Mining
|12
|Crystallized Water
|Mining
Leveling Enchanting
Classic era
- 1-2- craft Runed Copper Rod
- 2-50 disenchant any green items or enchant Enchant Bracer- Minor Health or Enchant Bracer- Minor Stamina
- Learn the next level of Enchanting
- 50-70 enchant Enchant Chest – Minor Health
- 70-90 enchant Enchant Bracer- Minor Health
- 90-100 enchant Enchant Bracer- Minor Stamina
- 100-101 craft Runed Silver Rod
- 101-110 craft Greater Magic Wand
- 110-135 enchant Enchant Bracer- Lesser Strength, Enchant Cloak- Minor Agility, or Enchant Shield – Minor Stamina (recipes are bought from vendors is Ashenvale for Alliance and Stonetalon Mountains for Horde)
- Learn the next level of Enchanting
- 135-155 enchant Enchant Bracer- Lesser Stamina
- 155-156 craft Runed Golden Rod
- 156-185 enchant Enchant Bracer- Lesser Strength or Enchant Bracer- Spirit
- 185-205 enchant Enchant Bracer- Strength
- Learn the next level of Enchanting
- 205-206 craft Runed Truesilver Rod
- 206-230 enchant Enchant Cloak- Greater Defense, Enchant Bracer- Strength, or Enchant Gloves- Strength
- Learn the next level of Enchanting
- 230-235 enchant Enchant Cloak- Greater Defense or Enchant Boots- Stamina
- 235-250 enchant Enchant Chest- Superior Health or Enchant Boots- Lesser Accuracy
- 250-265 craft Lesser Mana Oil
- 265-290 enchant Enchant Shield- Greater Stamina
- 290-300 enchant Enchant Cloak-Superior Defense (recipe bought in Nighthaven)
TBC era
- Learn the next level of Enchanting
- 300-301 craft Runed Fel Iron Rod
- 301-310 enchant Enchant Bracer- Assault or Enchant Cloak- Superior Defense
- 310-315 enchant Enchant Bracer- Brawn
- 315-325 enchant Enchant Gloves- Assault
- 325-335 enchant Enchant Shield- Major Stamina or Enchant Chest – Major Spirit
- 335-340 enchant Enchant Shield- Resilience
- 340-350 craft Superior Wizard Oil
- 350-351 craft Runed Adamantite Rod
WOTLK era
- Learn the next level of Enchanting
- 352-360 enchant Enchant Cloak- Speed
- 360-370 enchant Enchant Bracers- Striking
- 370-375 enchant Enchant Chest- Super Stats
- 375-376 craft Runed Eternium Rod
- 376-380 enchant Enchant Bracers- Striking
- 380-385 enchant Enchant Bracers- Exceptional Intellect
- 385-395 enchant Enchant Boots- Icewalker
- 395-410 enchant Enchant Cloak- Superior Agility
- 410-415 enchant Enchant Gloves- Expertise
- 415-420 enchant Enchant Boots- Greater Spirit
- 420-425 enchant Enchant Shield- Defense
- 425-426 craft Runed Titanium Rod
- 426-430 enchant Enchant Shield- Defense
- 430-435 enchant Enchant Cloak- Mighty Armor
- 435-445 enchant Enchant Gloves- Armsman
- 445-450 enchant Enchant Boots- Greater Assault
Bonus tips
- Enchant your friends!
- Stand in front of an auction house and enchant strangers!
- Choose a Blood Elf! They have racial passive that gives them +10 on Enchanting!
- Save all greens you don’t need and disenchant them!
- Best professions for Enchanting are Tailoring, Leatherworking, or Blacksmithing.
- Farm rare enchants because they will bring you gold in the end game!