Leveling in World of Warcraft Classic is a time-consuming and demanding process that takes commitment, no matter if we’re talking about regular leveling, leveling professions, weapons, or spells like Conjured Food.

So before jumping into leveling anything, it’s advised you reconsider your choices and set your decision in stone. Although leveling a character is easily the biggest time investment in WoW, leveling your professions requires you to invest time and gold, which means dropping professions and picking up a new one is far from an easy decision.

Enchanting is, without a doubt, one of the easiest professions to pick up since it can be leveled from the comfort of your hub city without any need to travel across the continent in search of materials. Since Enchanting allows you to enchant both your and other players’ gear with bonus stats, Grandmaster Enchanters will be high in demand, especially before the launch of raids.

Before you get overly excited, we must warn you that the best Enchanting recipes are normally hiding in dungeons and raids. Once you get your hands on the rare recipes, the money will start flowing in.

To get a head start on other Enchanters, here’s a complete guide on how to level Enchanting quickly and effectively tackling the Enchanting trainers, the essential materials, and the leveling process.

How to level Enchanting in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Learning Enchanting

Just like any other old-world profession, you can learn the magic art of Enchanting by visiting any capital city and talking to an Enchanting Apprentice-Artisan. Horde Apprentice-Artisans can be found in Orgrimmar, Thunder Bluff, Undercity, Silverpine Forest, Durotar, Tanaris, and Silvermoon City. On the other hand, Alliance Enchanting trainers can be found in Stormwind, Ironforge, Darkshore, Duskwood, Tanaris, and Exodar. Once you’ve reached level 300 in Enchanting, travel across the Dark Portal and learn Master Enchanting from trainers in Hellfire Penninsula, Shattrah City, or Netherstorm. And lastly, to become Grandmaster Enchanter, pay a visit to Grandmaster Enchanter in Borean Tundra, Howling Fjord, Icecrown, or Dalaran.

Getting started with Mining

Once you absorbed the fundamentals of Enchanting, visit any Enchanting Supplies vendor and purchase Copper Rod to get started with Enchanting. You can also buy a couple of dusts and essences to simply have an easier time with these first couple of levels. After you craft your first Runed Copper Rod, keep it at all times with you and don’t leave it in a bank or sell it since it’s an essential item to Enchanting. As you level Enchanting, you’ll quickly learn there are other types of rods you’ll need to have on you, like Runed Silver Rod and Runed Golden Rod. They should too be in your inventory at all times.

Here’s the list of essential materials used to level Enchanting:

Amount Item One Runed Copper Rod One Runed Silver Rod One Runed Golden Rod One Runed Truesilver Rod One Runed Fel Iron Rod One Runed Adamantite Rod One Runed Eternium Rod One Runed Titanium Rod

Here’s the shopping list of necessary materials for leveling Enchanting:

Amount Item Source 130 Strange Dust Enchanting One Lesser Magic Essence Enchanting 15 Greater Magic Essence Enchanting Nine Simple Wood Enchanting Supplies Vendots 30 Lesser Astral Essence Enchanting 140 Soul Dust Enchanting Two Greater Astral Essence Enchanting 250 Vision Dust Enchanting Two Greater Mystic Essence Enchanting Six Lesser Nether Essence Enchanting 200 Dream Dust Enchanting 50 Purple Lotus Herbalism 85 Illusion Dust Enchanting Five Greater Eternal Essence Enchanting 10 Large Brilliant Shard Enchanting Two Iridescent Pearl Mining Two Black Pearl Mining Two Golden Pearl Mining Five Greater Eternal Essence Enchanting 380 Arcane Dust Enchanting 25 Lesser Planar Essence Enchanting 16 Greater Planar Essence Enchanting 20 Nightmare Vine Herbalism Seven Large Prismatic Shard Enchanting One Primal Might Alchemy 750 Infinite Dust Enchanting 45 Greater Cosmic Essence Enchanting 55 Dream Shard Enchanting 130 Eternal Earth Mining 12 Crystallized Water Mining

Leveling Enchanting

Classic era

1-2- craft Runed Copper Rod

2-50 disenchant any green items or enchant Enchant Bracer- Minor Health or Enchant Bracer- Minor Stamina

or Learn the next level of Enchanting

50-70 enchant Enchant Chest – Minor Health

70-90 enchant Enchant Bracer- Minor Health

90-100 enchant Enchant Bracer- Minor Stamina

100-101 craft Runed Silver Rod

101-110 craft Greater Magic Wand

110-135 enchant Enchant Bracer- Lesser Strength , Enchant Cloak- Minor Agility, or Enchant Shield – Minor Stamina (recipes are bought from vendors is Ashenvale for Alliance and Stonetalon Mountains for Horde)

, or (recipes are bought from vendors is Ashenvale for Alliance and Stonetalon Mountains for Horde) Learn the next level of Enchanting

135-155 enchant Enchant Bracer- Lesser Stamina

155-156 craft Runed Golden Rod

156-185 enchant Enchant Bracer- Lesser Strength or Enchant Bracer- Spirit

or 185-205 enchant Enchant Bracer- Strength

Learn the next level of Enchanting

205-206 craft Runed Truesilver Rod

206-230 enchant Enchant Cloak- Greater Defense, Enchant Bracer- Strength, or Enchant Gloves- Strength

or Learn the next level of Enchanting

230-235 enchant Enchant Cloak- Greater Defense or Enchant Boots- Stamina

or 235-250 enchant Enchant Chest- Superior Health or Enchant Boots- Lesser Accuracy

or 250-265 craft Lesser Mana Oil

265-290 enchant Enchant Shield- Greater Stamina

290-300 enchant Enchant Cloak-Superior Defense (recipe bought in Nighthaven)

TBC era

Learn the next level of Enchanting

300-301 craft Runed Fel Iron Rod

301-310 enchant Enchant Bracer- Assault or Enchant Cloak- Superior Defense

or 310-315 enchant Enchant Bracer- Brawn

315-325 enchant Enchant Gloves- Assault

325-335 enchant Enchant Shield- Major Stamina or Enchant Chest – Major Spirit

or 335-340 enchant Enchant Shield- Resilience

340-350 craft Superior Wizard Oil

350-351 craft Runed Adamantite Rod

WOTLK era

Learn the next level of Enchanting

352-360 enchant Enchant Cloak- Speed

360-370 enchant Enchant Bracers- Striking

370-375 enchant Enchant Chest- Super Stats

375-376 craft Runed Eternium Rod

376-380 enchant Enchant Bracers- Striking

380-385 enchant Enchant Bracers- Exceptional Intellect

385-395 enchant Enchant Boots- Icewalker

395-410 enchant Enchant Cloak- Superior Agility

410-415 enchant Enchant Gloves- Expertise

415-420 enchant Enchant Boots- Greater Spirit

420-425 enchant Enchant Shield- Defense

425-426 craft Runed Titanium Rod

426-430 enchant Enchant Shield- Defense

430-435 enchant Enchant Cloak- Mighty Armor

435-445 enchant Enchant Gloves- Armsman

445-450 enchant Enchant Boots- Greater Assault

Bonus tips