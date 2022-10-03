The ultimate guide to WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic Enchanting leveling

Bring in the money!

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Leveling in World of Warcraft Classic is a time-consuming and demanding process that takes commitment, no matter if we’re talking about regular leveling, leveling professions, weapons, or spells like Conjured Food.

So before jumping into leveling anything, it’s advised you reconsider your choices and set your decision in stone. Although leveling a character is easily the biggest time investment in WoW, leveling your professions requires you to invest time and gold, which means dropping professions and picking up a new one is far from an easy decision.

Enchanting is, without a doubt, one of the easiest professions to pick up since it can be leveled from the comfort of your hub city without any need to travel across the continent in search of materials. Since Enchanting allows you to enchant both your and other players’ gear with bonus stats, Grandmaster Enchanters will be high in demand, especially before the launch of raids.

Before you get overly excited, we must warn you that the best Enchanting recipes are normally hiding in dungeons and raids. Once you get your hands on the rare recipes, the money will start flowing in.

To get a head start on other Enchanters, here’s a complete guide on how to level Enchanting quickly and effectively tackling the Enchanting trainers, the essential materials, and the leveling process.

How to level Enchanting in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Learning Enchanting

Just like any other old-world profession, you can learn the magic art of Enchanting by visiting any capital city and talking to an Enchanting Apprentice-Artisan. Horde Apprentice-Artisans can be found in Orgrimmar, Thunder Bluff, Undercity, Silverpine Forest, Durotar, Tanaris, and Silvermoon City. On the other hand, Alliance Enchanting trainers can be found in Stormwind, Ironforge, Darkshore, Duskwood, Tanaris, and Exodar. Once you’ve reached level 300 in Enchanting, travel across the Dark Portal and learn Master Enchanting from trainers in Hellfire Penninsula, Shattrah City, or Netherstorm. And lastly, to become Grandmaster Enchanter, pay a visit to Grandmaster Enchanter in Borean Tundra, Howling Fjord, Icecrown, or Dalaran. 

Getting started with Mining

Once you absorbed the fundamentals of Enchanting, visit any Enchanting Supplies vendor and purchase Copper Rod to get started with Enchanting. You can also buy a couple of dusts and essences to simply have an easier time with these first couple of levels. After you craft your first Runed Copper Rod, keep it at all times with you and don’t leave it in a bank or sell it since it’s an essential item to Enchanting. As you level Enchanting, you’ll quickly learn there are other types of rods you’ll need to have on you, like Runed Silver Rod and Runed Golden Rod. They should too be in your inventory at all times. 

Here’s the list of essential materials used to level Enchanting:

Amount Item
OneRuned Copper Rod
OneRuned Silver Rod
OneRuned Golden Rod
One Runed Truesilver Rod
OneRuned Fel Iron Rod
OneRuned Adamantite Rod
One Runed Eternium Rod
OneRuned Titanium Rod

Here’s the shopping list of necessary materials for leveling Enchanting:

Amount ItemSource
130Strange DustEnchanting
OneLesser Magic EssenceEnchanting
15Greater Magic EssenceEnchanting
NineSimple WoodEnchanting Supplies Vendots
30 Lesser Astral EssenceEnchanting
140Soul DustEnchanting
TwoGreater Astral EssenceEnchanting
250Vision DustEnchanting
TwoGreater Mystic EssenceEnchanting
SixLesser Nether EssenceEnchanting
200Dream DustEnchanting
50Purple LotusHerbalism
85Illusion DustEnchanting
FiveGreater Eternal EssenceEnchanting
10Large Brilliant ShardEnchanting
TwoIridescent PearlMining
TwoBlack PearlMining
TwoGolden PearlMining
FiveGreater Eternal EssenceEnchanting
380Arcane DustEnchanting
25Lesser Planar EssenceEnchanting
16Greater Planar EssenceEnchanting
20Nightmare VineHerbalism
SevenLarge Prismatic ShardEnchanting
OnePrimal MightAlchemy
750Infinite DustEnchanting
45Greater Cosmic EssenceEnchanting
55Dream ShardEnchanting
130Eternal EarthMining
12Crystallized WaterMining

Leveling Enchanting

Classic era

  • 1-2- craft Runed Copper Rod
  • 2-50 disenchant any green items or enchant Enchant Bracer- Minor Health or Enchant Bracer- Minor Stamina
  • Learn the next level of Enchanting
  • 50-70 enchant Enchant Chest – Minor Health
  • 70-90 enchant Enchant Bracer- Minor Health 
  • 90-100 enchant Enchant Bracer- Minor Stamina
  • 100-101 craft Runed Silver Rod
  • 101-110 craft Greater Magic Wand
  • 110-135 enchant Enchant Bracer- Lesser Strength, Enchant Cloak- Minor Agility, or Enchant Shield – Minor Stamina (recipes are bought from vendors is Ashenvale for Alliance and Stonetalon Mountains for Horde)
  • Learn the next level of Enchanting
  • 135-155 enchant Enchant Bracer- Lesser Stamina
  • 155-156 craft Runed Golden Rod
  • 156-185 enchant Enchant Bracer- Lesser Strength or Enchant Bracer- Spirit
  • 185-205 enchant Enchant Bracer- Strength
  • Learn the next level of Enchanting
  • 205-206 craft Runed Truesilver Rod
  • 206-230 enchant Enchant Cloak- Greater Defense, Enchant Bracer- Strength, or Enchant Gloves- Strength
  • Learn the next level of Enchanting
  • 230-235 enchant Enchant Cloak- Greater Defense or Enchant Boots- Stamina
  • 235-250 enchant Enchant Chest- Superior Health or Enchant Boots- Lesser Accuracy
  • 250-265 craft Lesser Mana Oil
  • 265-290 enchant Enchant Shield- Greater Stamina
  • 290-300 enchant Enchant Cloak-Superior Defense (recipe bought in Nighthaven)

TBC era

  • Learn the next level of Enchanting
  • 300-301 craft Runed Fel Iron Rod
  • 301-310 enchant Enchant Bracer- Assault or Enchant Cloak- Superior Defense 
  • 310-315 enchant Enchant Bracer- Brawn
  • 315-325 enchant Enchant Gloves- Assault
  • 325-335 enchant Enchant Shield- Major Stamina or Enchant Chest – Major Spirit 
  • 335-340 enchant Enchant Shield- Resilience
  • 340-350 craft Superior Wizard Oil
  • 350-351 craft Runed Adamantite Rod 

WOTLK era

  • Learn the next level of Enchanting
  • 352-360 enchant Enchant Cloak- Speed
  • 360-370 enchant Enchant Bracers- Striking 
  • 370-375 enchant Enchant Chest- Super Stats
  • 375-376 craft Runed Eternium Rod 
  • 376-380 enchant Enchant Bracers- Striking
  • 380-385 enchant Enchant Bracers- Exceptional Intellect
  • 385-395 enchant Enchant Boots- Icewalker
  • 395-410 enchant Enchant Cloak- Superior Agility
  • 410-415 enchant Enchant Gloves- Expertise
  • 415-420 enchant Enchant Boots- Greater Spirit
  • 420-425 enchant Enchant Shield- Defense 
  • 425-426 craft Runed Titanium Rod 
  • 426-430 enchant Enchant Shield- Defense
  • 430-435 enchant Enchant Cloak- Mighty Armor
  • 435-445 enchant Enchant Gloves- Armsman 
  • 445-450 enchant Enchant Boots- Greater Assault 

Bonus tips

  • Enchant your friends!
  • Stand in front of an auction house and enchant strangers!
  • Choose a Blood Elf! They have racial passive that gives them +10 on Enchanting!
  • Save all greens you don’t need and disenchant them!
  • Best professions for Enchanting are Tailoring, Leatherworking, or Blacksmithing.
  • Farm rare enchants because they will bring you gold in the end game!