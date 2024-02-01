Tired of questing in WoW Season of Discovery? This phase 2 item boosts XP gain when you take a break

I always wanted napping in World of Warcraft to be more useful than simply for roleplaying, and Season of Discovery phase two will finally make that a reality.

On Jan. 31, Blizzard Entertainment revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that you’ll be able to get a Cozy Sleeping Bag in Season of Discovery. It’s a Soulbound item that unfurls a sleeping bag and lets you take a nap in the middle of nowhere. If you nap for at least a minute, after you wake up, you’ll get a bonus to your experience gained, which can stack up to three times. The Cozy Sleeping Bag is releasing with Season of Discovery phase two that starts on Feb. 8.

This will come in handy while leveling in phase two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other details surrounding the Cozy Sleeping Bag are still a mystery, so it’s hard to say how we’ll get it, what its cooldown is, and how exactly the experience buff will work. If you ask me, I think it’ll be a consumable item that disappears after one use, and grants you a buff that temporarily increases your XP gain.

Buffs like this are common in retail WoW during events, like the Winds of Wisdom XP buff. Normally, this experience buff is separate to your rested XP bonus. If I had to speculate, I’d say the Cozy Sleeping Bag will give you a small experience buff—probably 20 to 30 percent for a brief period.

This isn’t the only nifty feature Season of Discovery has in store for you in phase two. You can also dip into the Blood Moon PvP event in Stranglethorn Vale, collect more Runes, level your professions and learn new recipes, and take on Gnomeregan as a 10-person raid. Phase two releases on Feb. 8 worldwide, after which you’ll be able to level up all your characters from 25 to 40.