Now that we’ve had a couple of days to sit with WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7, the verdict is in: this patch rocks. This expansion has gotten off on the right foot and it only keeps heating up as Blizzard adds more content. With new content to explore in the Dragon Isles’ newest zone, the pre-existing zones of the Dragon Isles, and even content that takes us back to the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor, Patch 10.0.7 is a much bigger update than anyone could have expected—and even bigger things are coming to WoW in the future.

While even more content is going to come down the pipeline in Patch 10.1 later this year, Patch 10.0.7 is a sizable mid-season update that breathes new air into an expansion that is very much alive and well, to begin with.

We’ve delved into the Zskera Vaults, we’ve begun to explore the Forbidden Reach, and we’ve lived with many of the patch’s class balancing changes and overhauls for a few days. Now, we’re ready to declare the facets of the game that received the biggest W’s and L’s as a result of Dragonflight’s biggest update yet. Here are our winners and losers of WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7.

WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 winner: Open-world enthusiasts

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Dragon Isles are easily the most engaging open-world space that WoW has introduced in well over a decade, and a whole new endgame zone in the Forbidden Reach just sweetened the pot. Similarly to how the Isle of Thunder expanded upon the vast continent of Pandaria and the Broken Shore breathed new life into Legion, the Forbidden Reach gives players who already loved exploring the Dragon Isles even more reason to go nuts and delve into every possible nook and cranny of the zone. From hidden treasures to elite enemies, and a respectable amount of open-world quests, the Forbidden Reach not only makes the Dragon Isles feel even bigger, but it also gives players a consistent reason to log into WoW every day.

WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 loser: Endgame pushers

Mythic+ dungeon runners and raiders didn’t get any new content in Patch 10.0.7, and the wait for the expansion’s second season is still pretty hefty. With at least eight more weeks separating raiders from the release of Aberrus, it’s understandable if some of the players who only clock in once or twice a week to raid with their guild start getting thinned out over the next few weeks. What’s particularly binding is that players who have been pushing for high-end achievements like Keystone Hero and Ahead of the Curve have likely already reached those milestones, and now have little to play for. Still, the door is open if they ever want to go out and enjoy some of the impressive open-world content that Patch 10.0.7 introduced.

WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 winner: Your alts

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Gearing up alt characters has literally never been easier than it is right now in Patch 10.0.7. If you got a character to level 70 in the first week of the expansion and have been sleeping on them ever since, it might be time to pick up the reins and start funneling them some gear. The content available to players on the Forbidden Reach presents plenty of opportunities to snag some account-wide item level 385 gear that can be sent to any of their characters, regardless of their server or faction. Additionally, weekly dungeon quests will reward players with a Heroic-level Cache of Vault Treasures for the next seven weeks, making it ridiculously easy to get your alts to a point where they can be ready for Heroic, or even Mythic raiding in no time, depending on how much time you dedicate to them.

WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 winners: Orcs and Humans

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

WoW players have been asking for more Heritage Armor sets ever since the first ones were released in 2018, and this patch finally gave justice to two of the game’s original races: Orcs and Humans. In easily the most intricate and well-designed Heritage Armor acquisition questlines yet, Orcs and Humans were given a full cinematic and world-spanning experience that captured the pride they have in their races, the characters that are most closely associated with them, and the legacies of the game’s most storied peoples. If these two new quest chains are the new standard for what it takes to get a set of armor for your character, then we can’t wait to see what some of the game’s other races’ Heritage Armor quest lines are going to look like down the line.

WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 loser: Elemental Overflow Grinders

If you were among the people who spent hours grinding Elemental Overflow prior to this patch for a chance at earning mounts, armor sets, and other miscellaneous rewards, you probably have a massive amount of egg on your face right now. Just a few minutes of Forbidden Reach content can reward your character with thousands of Elemental Overflow, as the currency is practically everywhere on the island. Not only does every enemy in the zone drop Overflow, but it’s a universal quest reward for nearly every activity in the zone. While it was hard to come by at the start of Dragonflight, and a grind was certainly necessary if you wanted every reward as fast as possible, players who spent all that time accumulating Elemental Overflow now probably have so much of the stuff that they don’t know what to do with it.